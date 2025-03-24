Your tip
90s Sex Symbol, Now 50, Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Her Curves in Skintight Jeans During Public Outing — 32 Years After Iconic Film Role in 'The Sandlot'

Photo of 'The Sandlot' cast.
Source: 20th Century Fox

This actress played an iconic role in the 1993 film 'The Sandlot.'

March 24 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

March 24 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

She may have hung up her lifeguard gear in the early 90s, but Marley Shelton is still turning heads three decades later in a public outing.

The now 50-year-old, who rocked big screens in the iconic baseball film The Sandlot, was spotted running errands in Los Angeles – and she looked unrecognizable, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

marley shelton sandlot kids split pic
Source: 20th Century Fox; MEGA

Marley Shelton played Wendy Peffercorn in 'The Sandlot.'

Shelton rocked a white blouse and blue jeans that put her curves on display during her outing. She topped it all off with gold chain necklaces that rested on her chest, as well as a pair of white sneakers.

At one point, the actress spoke on her cellphone as her blonde hair waved around her face.

Shelton decided to go the fresh-faced look, appearing to bail on any makeup as she went forward with her day, a big difference from one of her most memorable characters, lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn in the 1993 coming of age movie.

marley shelton sandlot out in pp
Source: MEGA

The now 50-year-old flaunted her impressive curves in skintight jeans.

"Still a beautiful lady!" one fan gushed in reaction to the new photos, and another one added: "A total babe."

One user said: "She literally looks the same. Very pretty and very natural."

In a memorable scene from The Sandlot, Shelton's character is giving CPR to Michael 'Squints' Palledorous (played by Chauncey Leopardi) at a local pool when he suddenly goes in for a kiss.

The decision leads to Palledorous getting booted from the pool, however, the pair eventually get married and "have nine kids."

Shelton was taken aback by the film's success, as it has been beloved for years and is still quoted today.

"I’m shocked! Initially, people liked the movie but nobody thought it was going to have the legs that it did and become this cult classic," Shelton said in 2018.

She continued: "I think it had something to do with it being this very coming of age story. It’s such a fun movie – there are so many great throwback moments. I think it’s still relatable.

"Something about baseball and adolescence and that simpler time in life, I think people really relate to.”

marley shelton mega
Source: MEGA

The actress went the fresh-faced route during her outing in Los Angeles.

Shelton – who also had memorable roles in the Scream franchise, Never Been Kissed, Planet Terror, and Rampage – still can't get over how many people recognize her for her Sandlot role.

The movie star said: "I’m always so flattered when people recognize me from it because it was 25 years ago! I’m like, ‘Wow thanks, I’m glad you recognize me as Wendy Peffercorn.'

"I love when we get sent pictures of people dressing up as them for Halloween. It’s such a riot. There are some great costumes out there that probably rival the original.”

marley shelton exclusive pics
Source: MEGA

Shelton rocked a white blouse and gold necklaces during her errands run.

She added: "Online, my husband found someone who made a whole clothing line. They printed fabric with Wendy in the bathing suit. He bought one online to tease me and wore it to my birthday party.”

Shelton has been married to film producer Beau Flynn since 2001. The pair met on the set of Shelton's 2000 comedy Bubble Boy, starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

They have welcomed two daughters through their relationship: West and Ruby.

marley shelton sandlot th century
Source: 20th Century Fox

Shelton played a lifeguard in her memorable role on 'The Sandlot.'

