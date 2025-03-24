90s Sex Symbol, Now 50, Looks Unrecognizable as She Flaunts Her Curves in Skintight Jeans During Public Outing — 32 Years After Iconic Film Role in 'The Sandlot'

Shelton rocked a white blouse and blue jeans that put her curves on display during her outing. She topped it all off with gold chain necklaces that rested on her chest, as well as a pair of white sneakers.

At one point, the actress spoke on her cellphone as her blonde hair waved around her face.

Shelton decided to go the fresh-faced look, appearing to bail on any makeup as she went forward with her day, a big difference from one of her most memorable characters, lifeguard Wendy Peffercorn in the 1993 coming of age movie.