'90 Day Fiancé' Star Deavan Clegg's Three-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Leukemia, Ex-Husband Jihoon Unreachable
The son Deavan Clegg shares with Jihoon Lee has been diagnosed with cancer, and her ex-husband is unaware of their child's health battle because he blocked her from contacting him.
The pregnant 90 Day Fiancé star revealed the emotional news in a heartbreaking post on social media Tuesday.
Sharing several pictures of three-year-old Taeyang in the hospital, Deavan announced he was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia last week.
"I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength. I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago," she wrote.
"He has already undergone multiple procedures and started chemotherapy treatment just two days ago," Deavan continued. "This is every parents absolute worst nightmare and I'm trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla and my baby in my tummy. Taeyang will need around the clock hospital care and this will be a long two year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years. I'm still processing all of this and asking for prayers, please."
She also revealed that her mother has set up a GoFundMe for Taeyang's ongoing medical treatment.
According to Deavan's publicist, the 90 Day Fiancé star has been unable to tell Jihoon about their child's diagnosis. He has reportedly blocked Deavan on social media and her phone number following their messy divorce, making it impossible for her to reach him.
She even tried to get a hold of Jihoon's father but was unsuccessful.
The ex-TLC stars finalized their divorce last week after a nasty two-year battle. According to Deavan, Jinhoon has no rights to their son and has not contacted him since 2020.
Deavan is 5 months pregnant with her boyfriend Topher Park's baby. She is also a mom to 5-year-old Drascilla, whom she welcomed from a previous relationship.
The news of Taeyang's cancer diagnosis comes just weeks after fellow 90 Day star Anny Francisco and Robert Springs revealed their 7-month-old child had passed away.