'90 Day Fiancé' Star Deavan Clegg's Three-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Leukemia, Ex-Husband Jihoon Unreachable

Sharing several pictures of three-year-old Taeyang in the hospital, Deavan announced he was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia last week.

"I have vowed to always be 100% transparent with you guys and I am choosing to share the most vulnerable and saddest point of my life right now in hopes it can help give anyone else dealing with a similar situation some strength. I'm overcome with so much emotion and devastation to announce that my beloved son Taeyang who just celebrated his third birthday last week was just diagnosed with childhood cancer, b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia just a few days ago," she wrote.