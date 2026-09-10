EXCLUSIVE: 9/11 Hero Father Mychal Judge's Tragic Final Moments Revealed

The Big Apple's then-Mayor Rudolph Giuliani asked the Catholic priest to pray for the city and the victims.

Judge prayed over bodies lying on the streets before entering the North Tower and offering aid and comfort to those at an emergency command post.

But when the South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m., Judge was struck by flying debris. He was carried out through the dust and rubble by firefighters Christian Waugh and Zachary Vause, NYPD Lt. William Cosgrove, civilian John Maguire, and FDNY EMT Kevin Allen.

NYPD Lt. Jose Rodriguez administered last rites to the beloved chaplain.