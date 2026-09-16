EXCLUSIVE: Accused 9/11 Plotter Finally Set To Face Trial

A trial date for the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terror attack has finally been set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is charged with concocting the scheme with three co-conspirators, will go to court to answer for the lives of nearly 3,000 American and international citizens killed in the devilish plot.

The date was set just two weeks before the 25th anniversary of the darkest day in U.S. history.