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EXCLUSIVE: Accused 9/11 Plotter Finally Set To Face Trial

The accused 9/11 plotter is set to stand trial at last over his alleged role in the terrorist attacks.
Source: SASUN BUGHDARYAN/UNSPLASH; PUBLIC DOMAIN

The accused 9/11 plotter is set to stand trial at last over his alleged role in the terrorist attacks.

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Sept. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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A trial date for the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terror attack has finally been set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is charged with concocting the scheme with three co-conspirators, will go to court to answer for the lives of nearly 3,000 American and international citizens killed in the devilish plot.

The date was set just two weeks before the 25th anniversary of the darkest day in U.S. history.

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Trump also claimed he jumped into action himself after the terrorist attacks.
Source: MEGA

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and alleged co-conspirators Walid bin Attash, Mustafa al-Hawsawi and Ammar al-Baluchi have faced decades of trial delays.

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Mohammed, reportedly 61 years old, faces the death penalty as the alleged architect in the attacks in which 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners, smashing two into New York's World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The fourth, intended for the nation's capital, crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers overpowered the terrorists attempting to seize their plane.

Trial dates for Mohammed and his alleged partners in crime, Walid bin Attash, Mustafa al-Hawsawi and Ammar al-Baluchi, have been delayed for decades over legal motions, including whether confessions obtained under duress while they were held in Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba would be admissible.

At this time, the trial is set to begin on June 5, 2028.

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Retired NYPD officer Jim Smith said victims' families have been asking for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's trial date for 20 years.
Source: BARTHEL JOSEPH/UNSPLASH

Retired NYPD officer Jim Smith said victims' families have been asking for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's trial date for 20 years.

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The announcement that Mohammed will finally face justice has brought some relief to victims' families.

"We have been asking for a trial date for 20 years. Hopefully, this time it is for real," said retired NYPD officer Jim Smith, whose officer wife, Moira Smith, died responding to the attacks.

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