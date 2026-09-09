YouTube rewards videos that capture attention, retain viewers, and generate meaningful audience activity. However, even well-produced videos can struggle to attract their first viewers, especially when they are published by a new channel or in a competitive category. The visible view count also affects how viewers perceive a video before watching it. A video with only a handful of views may appear untested, while a stronger view count can make the same content seem more established and worth exploring. This is why creators, musicians, businesses, influencers, podcasters, and digital marketers sometimes purchase YouTube views as part of a broader promotional campaign. Buying views should not replace good content, compelling thumbnails, accurate titles, video SEO, or consistent publishing. It is best used as a supporting promotional tool that helps a video create a stronger first impression while the creator continues building a genuine audience. The following comparison covers eight companies that provide YouTube view promotion in 2026. The ranking considers service variety, package flexibility, delivery options, ordering simplicity, account-access requirements, customer support, and suitability for different campaign sizes.

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Brief Overview Instant Famous takes the first position because it offers one of the widest selections of YouTube services, from standalone view packages to complete engagement bundles combining retention views, likes, shares, favorites, and selected comments. InstaOZ, available through IOZO.com, ranks second and is a suitable option for creators and businesses that want YouTube views alongside services for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other social platforms. The remaining providers offer different advantages, including fast checkout, gradual delivery, smaller entry packages, YouTube-specific campaigns, and multi-platform services. 8 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views

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1. Instant Famous Best for: Creators, musicians, brands, agencies, and businesses that want flexible YouTube views or complete engagement packages from an established provider. Instant Famous is the leading option in this comparison because it provides considerably more than a single generic YouTube views service. Customers can choose standalone views, YouTube subscribers, likes, shares, comments, Shorts promotion, watch-time services, organic promotion options, and bundled packages. The company has operated in the social media promotion industry since 2013 and states that it has served more than 50,000 customers. Its ordering process does not require access to the customer’s YouTube or Google account. Buyers select a service, submit the public video URL, and complete the order through the website.

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Standalone YouTube view packages Instant Famous offers standalone YouTube view packages starting at 500 views and extending to campaigns of up to one million views. The currently displayed package levels include: 500 YouTube views

1,000 YouTube views

5,000 YouTube views

10,000 YouTube views

25,000 YouTube views

50,000 YouTube views

100,000 YouTube views

500,000 YouTube views

1 million YouTube views At the time of review, the 500-view package was displayed at €3.29. Package prices, discounts, and availability may change, so customers should confirm the current cost before ordering. This wide package range makes the service suitable for both small channels testing a campaign and larger creators promoting music videos, product launches, interviews, tutorials, podcast episodes, or brand content. Complete YouTube packages

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Instant Famous also offers five bundled packages. These are particularly useful for buyers who do not want to order views, likes, shares, favorites, and comments separately. Starter YouTube Package 1,000 or more retention views

50 YouTube likes

100 YouTube shares

100 YouTube favorites

Estimated delivery within 48 hours Premium YouTube Package 10,000 or more retention views

100 YouTube likes

100 YouTube shares

100 YouTube favorites

Estimated delivery of one to three days Advanced YouTube Package 25,000 or more retention views

200 YouTube likes

200 YouTube shares

200 YouTube favorites

Estimated delivery of one to three days Popular YouTube Package 50,000 or more retention views

500 YouTube likes

500 YouTube shares

50 YouTube comments

Estimated delivery of one to five days Platinum YouTube Package 100,000 or more retention views

1,000 YouTube likes

1,000 YouTube shares

1,000 YouTube favorites

Estimated delivery of one to ten days These packages allow customers to create a more balanced presentation around a video instead of increasing only its view count. The Popular package is especially notable because it includes comments alongside views, likes, and shares.

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What Instant Famous offers Standalone packages from 500 to one million views

Five complete YouTube engagement bundles

Retention-view options

YouTube likes, comments, shares, favorites, and subscribers

YouTube Shorts and watch-time services

No YouTube password required

Packages for small and large campaigns

Customer support and custom bulk ordering

Thirty-day refill coverage advertised for eligible services Limitations The large selection can make choosing a service more difficult for first-time buyers.

YouTube subscribers are not included in the five standard bundles and must be ordered separately.

Delivery time depends on the selected service and campaign size.

Views and engagement cannot guarantee search rankings, recommendations, sales, or channel monetization. Instant Famous is the strongest overall option for customers who want package variety. A small creator can begin with 500 or 1,000 views, while a brand or agency can order a larger campaign or choose a bundle with several types of engagement. 2. InstaOZ Best for: Creators and businesses that want YouTube promotion as part of a broader, multi-platform social media campaign. InstaOZ now operates through IOZO.com and offers services for YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and additional social platforms. For YouTube, the platform provides standard video views, organic promotion services, subscribers, likes, and watch-time-related options. This gives customers several ways to support a video or channel rather than relying on one service alone. One of the products advertised through IOZO provides up to 5,000 YouTube views and includes 10 additional YouTube likes. The platform also lists larger organic-view and watch-time-oriented promotions for customers seeking alternatives to a basic view-count package. InstaOZ is particularly suitable for multi-platform creators. A musician, for example, may want to promote a YouTube music video while also increasing visibility around related Instagram and TikTok content. A business may use YouTube promotion for a product demonstration and simultaneously support its Facebook or Instagram presence. What InstaOZ offers Standard YouTube views

Organic YouTube promotion options

YouTube likes and subscribers

Watch-time-related services

Packages for individual videos

Multi-platform services through IOZO.com

Public-link-based ordering

Options suitable for creators, brands, and marketers Limitations Some product descriptions still reference older Instant Famous wording, which should be updated for clearer brand separation.

The number of similar YouTube products may require customers to compare several pages.

Delivery conditions differ between standard views, organic promotion, and watch-time services. InstaOZ ranks second because it offers a practical combination of YouTube services and wider social media promotion. It is a good choice for customers who want to manage campaigns across several networks from one platform.

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3. SocialPlug Best for: Buyers who want a fast, simple checkout process and smaller entry-level YouTube view packages. SocialPlug offers YouTube views through a direct three-step ordering process: select the number of views, submit the destination video URL, and complete the order. The company advertises YouTube views starting from approximately $0.08, although actual package totals and promotional rates should be checked at checkout. It also offers YouTube subscribers, likes, live-stream views, favorites, and other forms of engagement. SocialPlug places significant emphasis on ordering speed. Customers do not have to create a complex advertising campaign or provide extensive channel information. This makes it accessible to first-time buyers who already know which video they want to promote. Its live-stream service is another distinguishing feature. SocialPlug advertises packages of up to 50,000 live views, with card and cryptocurrency payment options available for eligible purchases. What SocialPlug offers Standard YouTube video views

YouTube live-stream views

YouTube subscribers and likes

YouTube favorites

Simple three-step ordering

No account login required for standard orders

Card and selected cryptocurrency payments

Customer support Limitations Entry prices can refer to per-view rates rather than the final package total.

Customers need to check whether the selected service is intended for standard videos, Shorts, or live streams.

Delivery quality and timing may vary according to the package. SocialPlug is a practical option for users who value speed and simplicity. It is especially suitable for supporting a specific video or live stream without building a larger multi-service campaign.

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4. UseViral Best for: Customers looking for gradual delivery, refill coverage, and services across several social platforms. UseViral offers YouTube views, subscribers, likes, comments, and watch hours, along with services for TikTok, X, LinkedIn, Spotify, Twitch, and other platforms. Its standard YouTube view packages begin at $2.99 and include quantities such as 100, 250, 500, 1,000, and 2,500 views. The company advertises delivery beginning in approximately 30 minutes, gradual distribution, no password requirement, a 30-day refill guarantee, and 24-hour customer support. UseViral also offers subscription-style automatic engagement. The service can detect new posts and apply predetermined likes or views without the customer manually placing a new order each time. This may appeal to creators who publish frequently, although customers should review the subscription conditions carefully before enrolling. What UseViral offers YouTube views starting at $2.99

YouTube likes, subscribers, and comments

Watch-hour services

Gradual delivery

Thirty-day refill coverage

No password required

Around-the-clock customer support

Optional recurring engagement plans

Services across 12 social and content platforms Limitations The lower-priced packages contain relatively small quantities.

Automatic engagement plans may not be necessary for occasional publishers.

Some services have optional lifetime coverage rather than including it by default.

Customers should confirm whether a recurring plan is active before completing checkout. UseViral is a good option for customers who prefer smaller initial packages and gradual delivery. Its broad platform coverage also makes it suitable for creators who publish on YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and other networks.

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5. SidesMedia Best for: Influencers, artists, and businesses managing several social media platforms. SidesMedia provides services for YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Spotify, X, Twitch, and other platforms. The company advertises more than one million completed orders, delivery beginning in around 30 minutes, and a money-back guarantee subject to its service conditions. For YouTube, the platform offers views, subscribers, likes, and related engagement services. Its main advantage is breadth rather than specialization in one particular video format. SidesMedia is appropriate for creators who repurpose the same content across different channels. A podcast episode might be published on YouTube, divided into Instagram Reels, and promoted with shorter clips on TikTok. Using a multi-platform provider can make those campaigns easier to organize. What SidesMedia offers YouTube views

YouTube likes and subscribers

Services for several major platforms

Delivery advertised in approximately 30 minutes

Public-link ordering

Money-back coverage under eligible circumstances

Customer support Limitations It does not provide the same level of clearly displayed YouTube bundle detail as Instant Famous.

Customers may need to open individual service pages to compare quantities and delivery estimates.

The service is better suited to broad social media campaigns than highly specialized YouTube targeting. SidesMedia earns its position because it offers a straightforward multi-platform service structure. It is most valuable to users whose content strategy extends beyond YouTube.

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6. Stormviews Best for: Customers who want paced delivery and a provider focused primarily on YouTube. Stormviews differs from many general social media stores because its main services are centered on YouTube. The platform offers video views, subscribers, likes, and watch hours. Customers can choose a delivery window rather than receiving the entire order in one immediate burst. Stormviews advertises standard pacing over approximately 48 hours and extended pacing of up to 14 days, depending on the selected service. The company also describes its fulfillment process more transparently than many competitors. It states that orders are routed through a third-party promotion network and that it does not claim to audit the source of every individual view, like, or subscriber. View promotions are advertised from $6.29 as a one-time fee. Customers provide a public video URL and do not give Stormviews access to their YouTube account. What Stormviews offers Standard YouTube views

YouTube likes and subscribers

Watch-hour packages

Customer-selected delivery pacing

Standard and extended delivery windows

No YouTube password required

One-time payments rather than mandatory subscriptions

Make-good or refund policies for eligible orders

Premium targeting options on selected services Limitations Orders are fulfilled through an external promotion network.

Stormviews cannot individually verify every account participating in delivery.

It has fewer services for other social networks than multi-platform competitors.

Premium targeting may increase the campaign cost. Stormviews is a suitable choice for customers who prefer a YouTube-focused provider and want greater control over how quickly an order is delivered.

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7. Buzzoid Best for: Buyers who want smaller YouTube view packages and rapid delivery. Buzzoid is best known for Instagram promotion, but it also provides YouTube views, subscribers, and likes. Its YouTube view selection covers packages ranging from 100 to 10,000 views. The company advertises fast delivery, secure ordering, and customer support available throughout the day. The smaller starting quantity makes Buzzoid accessible for new channels. A creator can test 100 or several hundred views instead of immediately committing to a much larger campaign. This can be useful when evaluating delivery speed or deciding whether purchased promotion fits the channel’s strategy. What Buzzoid offers Packages from 100 to 10,000 YouTube views

YouTube subscribers

YouTube likes

Small test-order quantities

Fast delivery

Secure checkout

Customer support Limitations The largest package is smaller than the maximum packages offered by Instant Famous and several competitors.

Buzzoid’s main brand positioning is still strongly associated with Instagram.

Detailed YouTube targeting and pacing options are limited compared with specialized providers. Buzzoid is a reasonable entry-level option for buyers who want to start with a modest quantity and do not require advanced targeting or large-volume delivery.

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8. Bulkoid Best for: Customers who want YouTube views together with a broad selection of social media services and free account-analysis tools. Bulkoid provides followers, views, likes, and other engagement services across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, X, Telegram, Threads, LinkedIn, Twitch, Reddit, and Snapchat. The company advertises fast and secure ordering without requesting the customer’s social media password. It also displays a 4.9 rating on its website, although customers should independently examine current third-party reviews before relying on any rating presented by the provider itself. One feature that differentiates Bulkoid is its selection of free tools. These include a YouTube shadowban checker that analyzes publicly available channel information and gives users a basic visibility assessment without requiring account access. What Bulkoid offers YouTube views, likes, and subscribers

Multi-platform social media services

No password required

Fast delivery

Free YouTube visibility tools

Services for creators and businesses

Broad selection of networks Limitations The large number of supported platforms can make the site feel less specialized in YouTube.

Website ratings should not be treated as independently verified evidence.

Customers must compare individual package guarantees and delivery conditions. Bulkoid completes this list because it combines social media services with practical free tools. It may be useful for creators who want to check their channel visibility before purchasing a promotional package.

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How These YouTube View Providers Were Compared The companies were evaluated using publicly available service information rather than anonymous or unverifiable claims. 1. Package flexibility Providers offering both small test orders and larger campaign quantities received stronger consideration. Different channels require different levels of promotion, and a 500-view package serves a very different purpose from a 100,000-view campaign. 2. Variety of YouTube services A strong provider should ideally offer more than views. Likes, comments, shares, subscribers, Shorts services, live-stream promotion, and bundled packages can help customers build a more complete campaign. Instant Famous received the highest ranking partly because it provides standalone views and five clearly structured engagement bundles. 3. Account security None of the recommended services should require the customer’s YouTube password. A public video or channel URL should be sufficient for order processing. Customers should leave any website that requests access to their Google account, recovery information, authentication code, or private channel dashboard. 4. Delivery control Delivery may be immediate, gradual, or spread across a customer-selected period. Gradual delivery is generally more suitable for large orders because it avoids creating an abrupt change in visible activity. However, delivery speed alone does not determine service quality. Customers should select a delivery schedule that fits the age of the video, normal channel traffic, and overall campaign. 5. Pricing transparency Providers should display package quantities and prices before payment. Buyers should also check whether the displayed price is the full package total, a starting rate, or a per-unit calculation. Promotional discounts can change frequently, so the provider’s checkout page should always be treated as the final source for current pricing. 6. Support and guarantees Refill guarantees, make-good policies, refund conditions, and customer support can provide protection when an order is delayed or incomplete. Customers should save their order confirmation and review the provider’s guarantee period. Some guarantees last 30 days, while others apply only to selected products. 7. Service specialization Some providers focus primarily on YouTube, while others support many social networks. A YouTube-focused provider may offer more precise delivery or video-format options. A multi-platform service may be more convenient for businesses and creators promoting the same campaign across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

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What Buying YouTube Views Can and Cannot Do Buying YouTube views can improve the visible activity surrounding a video. This may help the video create a stronger first impression when people discover it through a website, social media post, email campaign, press article, or direct link. Potential uses include: Supporting a new music video

Promoting a product demonstration

Adding social proof to a business video

Strengthening a podcast or interview launch

Promoting a tutorial or educational video

Supporting a trailer or event announcement

Improving the presentation of a brand campaign

Giving an existing video additional visibility However, views alone cannot make weak content successful. They do not guarantee: Higher YouTube search rankings

Placement in suggested videos

Increased audience retention

Genuine comments or subscribers

Sales or website traffic

Acceptance into the YouTube Partner Program

Long-term channel growth

Viral results YouTube evaluates many signals, including viewer satisfaction, retention, click-through rate, relevance, content quality, and policy compliance. Purchased promotion should therefore be treated as one element within a broader strategy.

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How to Choose the Right Package Start by considering the video’s current performance. A new channel with 100 subscribers and fewer than 200 views per upload may benefit from a smaller test package. Purchasing an unusually large number immediately can make the video’s engagement ratios appear inconsistent. Established channels with regular traffic may be able to use larger campaigns, especially for product launches, music releases, interviews, or sponsored content. Also consider whether views alone are enough. If a video already has a reasonable number of likes and comments, standalone views may be appropriate. If the video has almost no visible interaction, a balanced bundle containing views, likes, shares, or comments may create a more complete presentation. Instant Famous offers particularly useful options in this area because customers can choose between standalone views and five engagement packages. How to Buy YouTube Views Select a provider that matches the campaign size and service type. Choose between standard views, retention views, organic promotion, Shorts views, live-stream views, or a bundled engagement package. Begin with a smaller order when testing a provider for the first time. Make sure the YouTube video is public and accessible. Copy the exact video URL. Paste the URL into the order form and verify it before payment. Never provide your YouTube password or Google login information. Review the estimated delivery period, refill coverage, and refund conditions. Complete the payment through a secure checkout page. Monitor the video during delivery and contact the provider if the order does not begin within the stated period.

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Frequently Asked Questions What is the best site to buy YouTube views in 2026? Instant Famous is the best overall option in this comparison because it offers standalone packages ranging from 500 to one million views, as well as five bundled YouTube packages. Its bundles combine retention views with likes, shares, favorites, and, in the Popular package, 50 YouTube comments. What is the best alternative to Instant Famous? InstaOZ through IOZO.com is the strongest alternative for customers who want YouTube promotion together with Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other social media services. Can I buy only 500 YouTube views? Yes. Instant Famous offers a 500-view package, while several other companies provide similarly small entry-level orders. Buzzoid begins at 100 views, and UseViral displays options beginning at 100 views. Can I buy one million YouTube views? Instant Famous displays standalone packages extending to one million YouTube views. Large campaigns should be delivered gradually and should normally be used only for channels that already attract substantial traffic. Which provider offers complete YouTube packages? Instant Famous offers five bundles: Starter, Premium, Advanced, Popular, and Platinum. Depending on the selected package, they include between 1,000 and 100,000 or more retention views, together with likes, shares, favorites, or comments. Can I buy YouTube views without providing my password? Yes. The providers included in this comparison advertise public-link-based ordering. Customers should only need to submit the URL of the public video or channel being promoted. Never provide a YouTube password, Google password, authentication code, backup code, or recovery email access. Do purchased YouTube views guarantee monetization? No. Purchased views do not guarantee entry into the YouTube Partner Program. Monetization depends on YouTube’s current eligibility requirements, valid public watch hours or Shorts activity, channel compliance, content originality, advertiser suitability, and YouTube’s review process. Will buying views make a video rank higher? No provider can guarantee rankings. Views may improve a video’s visible social proof, but YouTube considers many additional factors, including audience retention, click-through rate, satisfaction, relevance, engagement, and viewing behavior. Should I buy views or a YouTube package? Choose standalone views when the video already has a reasonable balance of likes and comments. Choose a package when the video needs a broader promotional presentation involving several engagement types. Instant Famous’s Starter and Premium packages are suitable for smaller campaigns, while the Popular and Platinum packages support larger launches. Can I buy views for YouTube Shorts? Some providers offer services specifically intended for Shorts. Customers should not assume that every standard video-view package is compatible with Shorts. Always select the dedicated Shorts service when one is available. Can I buy YouTube live-stream viewers? Yes. SocialPlug offers YouTube live-stream view packages, while other providers may offer scheduled or concurrent-viewer services. The live-stream URL and correct broadcast time are normally required for this type of order. How quickly will YouTube views arrive? Delivery varies by provider, package size, service type, and targeting. Small orders may begin within minutes, while large orders can take several days. Instant Famous estimates up to 48 hours for its Starter bundle and up to ten days for its largest Platinum package. What happens if views decrease? Some providers offer refill, no-drop, make-good, or refund policies. The duration and eligibility conditions vary. Save the order confirmation and check whether the service includes 30-day coverage, lifetime coverage, or only a completion guarantee. Is the cheapest provider always the best choice? No. Extremely low prices may be associated with limited support, unclear delivery methods, short guarantees, or lower-quality traffic. Compare the package quantity, delivery period, account requirements, support access, and guarantee rather than selecting a provider based only on price.