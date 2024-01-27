6 Most Superior NFL Names: Iconic Super Bowl Winners

The Super Bowl is for sure the year's biggest NFL game. Not surprisingly, the fight for victory in this race is fierce, and only a few of the strongest teams reach the top. This guide highlights the teams with the most titles, those who are the real NFL legends. So if you are interested not only in football, but American football in particular, check the short reviews of the TOP teams on this page below and go to https://sportbet.one/sports/football to place your lucky bet. You will find the key details about each team that can be used for the preparation of the predictions for their future games.

1. New England Patriots: 6 Super Bowls

When considering the titans of the NFL, this team holds a special place. Six Super Bowl wins have left an unforgettable mark on the NFL's history. At the helm of that success is Tom Brady, a key figure who has provided the Patriots with six championship titles. Not only that, but he holds the record for the most rings won in NFL history (a few years after he got his 7th ring, but not with this team).

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 Super Bowls

This team has 6 titles in its collection and an impressive background (it was launched in 1933). But the real success came to them only with Chuck Noll (a head coach of the Steelers from the 1970s). Thanks to his talent, they were the only NFL team that replenished the collection with 4 titles in six years. Till now they have in their collection eight titles. However, the last big win was in 2009.

3. San Francisco 49ers: All 6 Titles

The San Francisco 49ers is one of the greatest stars in professional football of all time. The history of this team from Santa Clara, California, began in 1946, the same year the NFL was founded. Their current record is 5 huge wins (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1995), and 7 great seasons in NFC. The early San Francisco 49ers days in the AAFC were fraught with fierce competition, especially with the Cleveland Browns. But in the early 1970s, the team became really strong under the leadership of head coach Dick Nolan. He helped the 49ers take home the trophy two years in a row (1971 and 1972).

4. Dallas Cowboys: 5 Super Wins

With 5 Super Bowl titles, Dallas Cowboys stand among the NFL's elite even with a short history. They won 5 of the eight Super Bowls they have played. It is the real legend of the NFL also because of the unmatched record of 20 straight winning seasons. However, in the past few years, the Cowboys have lost their power, so the last time they were in a Super Bowl was in 1996. The team has faced many challenges and even missed a spot in the 2021 playoffs.

5. Green Bay Packers: Victories and Titles

The history of the Green Bay Packers started in 1919, so it is one of the oldest teams in the NFL. The team has won 11 NFL titles (from 1929 through 1967), ensuring its status as one of the strongest from season to season. Vince Lombardi, one of the greatest coaches in American football ever, led the Packers to 5 titles in seven years. Among the key reasons for such popularity of the Packers is their unique winning percentage. They have appeared in 5 Super Bowls and won 4 of them (in 1967, 1968, 1997, and 2011). The last triumph of this team was in 2011 when the Packers won in the match against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dallas, Texas (31-25).

6. New York Giants: Years of 4 Titles

The New York Giants became an iconic team after winning the "sneaker game" against the Washington Redskins in 1934. Some of their head coaches, Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry, left their mark on the Giants' history in the 50s but became legends much later in other franchises as well. 1987, 1991, 2008, and 2012 are the years when they won the Super Bowl. Even if each triumph was unique, they all showed that the Giants continue to dominate the NFL.

Final Thoughts

Even if there are so many great teams in the NFL, the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers will always be the legends of this league. Both teams have 6 titles and a long history with huge winnings and unexpected losses. Because of their players' talents and the coaches' great work, these teams set the gold standard of the National Football League. The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, with their 5 titles, are for sure also strong teams who deserve your attention. The same as the Green Bay Packers and NY Giants, even if the number of titles they won is not that impressive.