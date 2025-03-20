6 Celebrity Gamblers Who Placed Insane High-Stakes Bets

Ashley Revell's All-or-Nothing Roulette Spin

Ashley Revell is an entrepreneur from England who made headlines in 2024 for an insane bet. He sold all his belongings which were valued to be around $135,300 and bet it all on a single roulette spin at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Revell placed it on red and won when the ball landed on 7 red! He doubled his money to a whopping $270,600.

Following the miraculous stunt, Revell became famous and soon ventured into online poker.

Brian Zembic's Unconventional Wager

Brian Zembic is a magician and gambler who redefined betting with one of the craziest wagers known to mankind.

He made a bet with a fellow gambler to get breast implants and keep them for a year to win a massive $100,000!

Zembic was not well known in the gambling community but after a stunt like this, he became a household name. His unique bet stands out as one of the craziest of all time.

Jim McIngvale's Record-Breaking Sports Bets

Known in the gambling industry as “Mattress Mack,” Jim is one of the biggest sports bettors in the world. He famously lost $9.5 million wagering on the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

He made amends not long after when he banked $75 million after his bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series came through! It is known as the largest recorded pay-out in sports betting history.

His betting career did see him face some losses. His bet against the Georgia Bulldogs in College football is a significant one but his status as a gambling legend will live on.