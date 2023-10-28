50 Cent Reignites Beef with Madonna by Mocking Her Butt on Instagram Comparing Her to an Insect
In Da Club rapper 50 Cent took to Instagram to aim at pop icon Madonna, reigniting their long-standing feud.
The rapper shared side-by-side photos of Madonna performing onstage in a silver bodysuit and an animated black insect, drawing a comparison that has sparked controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fiddy drew focus to the Vogue singer's rear sharing the image to his 30 million followers with a caption that read, "who the f*** did this? She’s rich how the hell she didn’t get it fixed. I want the f***ing doctors name right now. I mean damn it man ! LOL"
This is not the first time that 50 Cent has mocked Madonna.
In June 2022, he posted a racy snapshot of the iconic singer next to images of aliens, accompanied by a caption poking fun at her age. He wrote, "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." Although the post has since been deleted, it caused quite a stir at the time.
Madonna, known for her fierce personality, has yet to comment on the rapper's latest antics. However, fans are eagerly awaiting her response, curious to see if she will address the situation directly or remain silent once again.
The feud between Madonna and 50 Cent dates back even further. In December 2021, the rapper mocked the pop star after she posted sexy photos of herself on social media.
While Madonna has always been unapologetic about her age and sexuality, this did not stop 50 Cent from taking a shot at her. His continuous mockery of Madonna's age has become a recurring theme in their feud, with him using humor to undermine her credibility and relevance.
The reasons behind 50 Cent's ongoing beef with Madonna remain unclear. Some speculate that it may stem from earlier comments the rapper made about her music and career.
Regardless of the origins, their feud has become a constant source of entertainment for fans and the media alike.
50 Cent has won over 70 awards, including one Grammy, three American Music Awards, 13 Billboard Music Awards and three BET Awards.
Madonna has him beat, however, garnering over 400 awards, including 7 Grammys, three American Music Awards, 2 Billboard Awards and 24 ASCAP Pop Music Awards - to name a few.