50 Cent Reignites Beef with Madonna by Mocking Her Butt on Instagram Comparing Her to an Insect

This is not the first time that 50 Cent has mocked Madonna.

In June 2022, he posted a racy snapshot of the iconic singer next to images of aliens, accompanied by a caption poking fun at her age. He wrote, "I hope she didn't make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please." Although the post has since been deleted, it caused quite a stir at the time.

Madonna, known for her fierce personality, has yet to comment on the rapper's latest antics. However, fans are eagerly awaiting her response, curious to see if she will address the situation directly or remain silent once again.