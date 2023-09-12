50 Cent’s Opening Act Rapper Pressa Escorted Out of Venue by Police, Prevented From Performing Due to ‘Security Reasons’

50 Cent was short an opening act at his show last night in Canada after rapper Pressa was allegedly stopped from taking the stage by police, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Get Rich or Die Tryin rapper is currently on his The Final Lap Tour 2023. At the moment, he is performing a series of shows up north.

His opening acts have included Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, and Pressa. Last night, Toronto-based rapper Pressa was unable to perform in Edmonton due to issues raised by the police’s anti-gang agency. A source said the rapper was escorted out of the venue due to “security reasons.”

Pressa has had issues with the police in Canada for years due to his alleged ties to several Brothers Keepers gang members. 50 Cent’s uber-successful sold-out tour has been making headlines for months. Earlier this month, during a show in Los Angeles, Lil Wayne stormed off before he was set to perform.

Sources told Page Six that Wayne was backstage waiting to make his way on stage when a member of the crew bumped into him. The situation reportedly upset the Lollipop rapper who decided to head home. "He just stormed out," said the source. "He was in the building for about 20 minutes total."

At another stop, 50 Cent accidently hit a radio host in the head when he threw a microphone off the stage. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the rapper was throwing the mic down into the pit, not out into the crowd and he never intended to hit anyone. We’re told the pit was not supposed to have any people in it. "Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn't have all the facts and is misinformed," Scott Leemon, Esq., an attorney for the music artist (real name: Curtis Jackson) told RadarOnline.com.