Girl, 5, Fatally Shoots 3-Year-Old Sister After Dad 'Left Loaded Gun on Kitchen Counter Before Heading to Bed'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 12:02 p.m. ET
A 3-year-old died after her 5-year-old sister fatally shot her with a loaded gun their dad reportedly left on the kitchen counter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Olivia Melo Moreira was found dead by her parents on Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro. According to reports, her sister ran toward them, repeatedly saying, "Sorry Daddy."
Police Took the Father Into Custody as a Suspect
The dad had voluntarily gone to the police for a statement. His identity has not been revealed, but he does have a valid gun license. The gun was registered as a licensed collector, sport shooter, and hunter.
Although he was not arrested immediately, he is likely to be charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to exercise proper caution with a firearm.
The Father Secured the Property With the Gun
The family went to bed late after a block party outside their home that went on until 6 a.m. The mother alerted her husband after noticing the garage gate wide open.
The father had reportedly gotten his pistol to check downstairs for any break-ins. After securing the house, he allegedly left the loaded pistol in its holster on the kitchen counter before heading to bed.
The couple woke up after hearing a loud noise and discovered Olivia lying on the floor.
No Statements Made From the Family
Olivia was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries. Investigators believe her sister may have been using the handgun as a toy and accidentally pulled the trigger.
The father's lawyers chose not to comment on the heartbreaking incident at this time.
"At this very delicate and tragic moment, the family has no interest whatsoever in making a statement," his legal team stated.
There Could Still Be a Homicide Charge
An intentional homicide charge for the father has not been ruled out at this point in the case.
Capital Homicide Division conducted a forensic examination of the home and pistol after the weapon was seized.
The investigation is ongoing.