5 Most Serious Injuries from a Commercial Vehicle Accident
Jan. 20 2026, Published 1:55 a.m. ET
A commercial vehicle accident can have major consequences for all motorists involved. Most injuries from these accidents can range from moderate to severe and can result in a mountain of other expenses and damages. What are the most serious injuries from these accidents, and just how large is the probability of these injuries? Are drivers in danger by sharing the road with commercial vehicles? Keep reading to learn more.
What are Commercial Vehicle Accidents?
Commercial vehicle accidents involve collisions between a commercial vehicle (buses, delivery vans, semi-trucks) and other motorist(s) on the road. Some of the most frequent commercial vehicle accidents include T-bone collisions, wide-turn accidents, rear-end accidents, multiple vehicle pileups, and head-on collisions. According to data from the National Safety Council, 114,552 large trucks were involved in an accident resulting in injury throughout the country in just 2023 alone.
Because of their large size and width, commercial vehicles overpower smaller vehicles and motorcycles on the road. This is why, when it comes to commercial vehicle accidents, it will almost always be the driver of the smaller vehicle who will obtain the most serious injuries.
Why Do Commercial Vehicle Accidents Happen?
There can be a number of factors that contribute to commercial vehicle accidents. One of the most frequently investigated liability factors for commercial vehicle accidents is unsafe driving, often exacerbated by unattainable company standards. For example, delivery drivers may be on strict delivery quotas every day, which means they may be speeding, cutting off drivers, and practicing dangerous driving habits in order to meet their work deadlines. Commercial drivers are on the road for long periods of time with few breaks in between, so driver fatigue is also an exponential factor.
Other causes for commercial vehicle accidents can include road conditions, loose cargo on the commercial vehicle, and even poor maintenance on any mechanics or technology that is part of the commercial vehicle.
Which are the 5 Most Serious Injuries from a Commercial Vehicle Accident?
People get hurt every day, but it can be particularly serious when a person is caught in a commercial vehicle accident involving another large vehicle. The most serious injuries from a commercial vehicle accident include:
Any form of injury to the head is serious, but a traumatic brain injury can alter a person’s life permanently. Traumatic brain injuries are forceful injuries that move the brain within the skull, often leading to cranial bruising, bleeding, or swelling. This type of injury can lead to severe concussions, personality or behavior shifts, cognitive or speech impairment, and even changes to mobility or movement.
Spinal Cord Injuries
Spinal cord injuries involve damage to any part of the spinal cord, including the nerves. These injuries can come with a variety of symptoms, including extreme back pain, neck or back pressure, trouble breathing, and loss of coordination within the body. In some cases, spinal cord injuries can even lead to paralysis.
Soft Tissue Injuries
Soft tissue injuries can refer to any damage done to the muscles, tendons, and ligaments. While soft tissue injuries are often referred to as less brutal than broken bones, they can cause an extraordinary amount of pain and come with a longer recovery time in comparison to other injuries. Symptoms of soft tissue injuries can include difficulty moving, swelling of the limbs, and numbness (especially if there is resulting nerve damage from these injuries).
Broken Bones
Broken bones from a commercial vehicle accident present with symptoms of pain, tenderness, discomfort, and loss of movement in some cases. While most people expect broken bones to heal with little repercussions, some of the graver consequences of broken bone injuries can include joint problems, impaired mobility, and even nerve damage.
Deep Lacerations
Deep lacerations are severe cuts or tears on the skin. These cuts can have symptoms of pain, bleeding, swelling, and more. Deep lacerations after a commercial vehicle accident can lead to blood loss, infection, and in some cases, permanent disfigurement.
How Often Do These Injuries Occur?
Large trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles can be involved in a commercial vehicle accident daily. These massive vehicles are chugging along in everyday traffic, but one careless move can result in an accident with serious injuries as a consequence. Commercial big rig trucks are often carrying heavy equipment or cargo, and some are even tasked with transporting hazardous materials, which adds another dangerous layer to the probability of serious injuries for people involved in a commercial vehicle accident.
How Can a Bakersfield Commercial Vehicle Accident Attorney Help After an Accident?
Severe injuries after a commercial vehicle accident can often fall on the drivers and their passengers due to being in smaller vehicles. The gravity of these injuries can be devastating, and there can be numerous expenses associated with the accident. If the accident was caused by the negligence of another party, compensation could possibly be obtained through a lawsuit.
A Bakersfield commercial vehicle accident attorney, also known as un abogado de accidentes de vehículos comerciales en Bakersfield, from Abogados Fuertes can help. An attorney can help file, negotiate, and represent injured drivers against trucking companies to seek retribution for expensive or life-altering injuries.