5 Most Serious Injuries from a Commercial Vehicle Accident

People get hurt every day, but it can be particularly serious when a person is caught in a commercial vehicle accident involving another large vehicle. The most serious injuries from a commercial vehicle accident include:

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Any form of injury to the head is serious, but a traumatic brain injury can alter a person’s life permanently. Traumatic brain injuries are forceful injuries that move the brain within the skull, often leading to cranial bruising, bleeding, or swelling. This type of injury can lead to severe concussions, personality or behavior shifts, cognitive or speech impairment, and even changes to mobility or movement.

Spinal Cord Injuries

Spinal cord injuries involve damage to any part of the spinal cord, including the nerves. These injuries can come with a variety of symptoms, including extreme back pain, neck or back pressure, trouble breathing, and loss of coordination within the body. In some cases, spinal cord injuries can even lead to paralysis.

Soft Tissue Injuries

Soft tissue injuries can refer to any damage done to the muscles, tendons, and ligaments. While soft tissue injuries are often referred to as less brutal than broken bones, they can cause an extraordinary amount of pain and come with a longer recovery time in comparison to other injuries. Symptoms of soft tissue injuries can include difficulty moving, swelling of the limbs, and numbness (especially if there is resulting nerve damage from these injuries).

Broken Bones

Broken bones from a commercial vehicle accident present with symptoms of pain, tenderness, discomfort, and loss of movement in some cases. While most people expect broken bones to heal with little repercussions, some of the graver consequences of broken bone injuries can include joint problems, impaired mobility, and even nerve damage.

Deep Lacerations

Deep lacerations are severe cuts or tears on the skin. These cuts can have symptoms of pain, bleeding, swelling, and more. Deep lacerations after a commercial vehicle accident can lead to blood loss, infection, and in some cases, permanent disfigurement.

How Often Do These Injuries Occur?

Large trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles can be involved in a commercial vehicle accident daily. These massive vehicles are chugging along in everyday traffic, but one careless move can result in an accident with serious injuries as a consequence. Commercial big rig trucks are often carrying heavy equipment or cargo, and some are even tasked with transporting hazardous materials, which adds another dangerous layer to the probability of serious injuries for people involved in a commercial vehicle accident.