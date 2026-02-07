3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead at 47 After Brave Battle With Stage 4 Cancer, Band Loses Its Last Original Member

A representative for Arnold said he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, February 7, surrounded by his wife and family.

Arnold had led the Mississippi-based rock band since its formation in 1996 and was its longest-serving and only original member. He wrote the group’s breakout hit, Kryptonite, while still in high school, a song that went on to become one of the defining rock tracks of the early 2000s and has accumulated more than 1.2 billion plays on Spotify.

The singer publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in a message shared on the band’s Instagram account in May last year. In the video, Arnold explained the circumstances surrounding his illness and diagnosis.

He said: "I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out. I actually got the diagnosis that I have a clear cell renal carcinoma that has metastasized into my lung... and that’s stage four, and that’s not real good."