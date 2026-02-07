Your tip
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead at 47 After Brave Battle With Stage 4 Cancer, Band Loses Its Last Original Member

Photo of Brad Arnold
Source: Instagram/@3doorsdown

Brad Arnold has died at age 47 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

Profile Image

Feb. 7 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down, has died at 47 after being diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.

Brad Arnold

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram/@3doorsdown

A representative said Arnold died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday.

A representative for Arnold said he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, February 7, surrounded by his wife and family.

Arnold had led the Mississippi-based rock band since its formation in 1996 and was its longest-serving and only original member. He wrote the group’s breakout hit, Kryptonite, while still in high school, a song that went on to become one of the defining rock tracks of the early 2000s and has accumulated more than 1.2 billion plays on Spotify.

The singer publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis in a message shared on the band’s Instagram account in May last year. In the video, Arnold explained the circumstances surrounding his illness and diagnosis.

He said: "I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out. I actually got the diagnosis that I have a clear cell renal carcinoma that has metastasized into my lung... and that’s stage four, and that’s not real good."

Cancer

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram/@3doorsdown

Arnold founded the Mississippi-based band in 1996.

Clear cell renal carcinoma is the most common form of kidney cancer. Stage 4 cancer, also known as metastatic cancer, indicates that the disease has spread from its original site to other parts of the body.

Following the diagnosis, Arnold announced that 3 Doors Down would be forced to cancel their forthcoming tour.

Arnold concluded his message by saying: "I'd love for you to lift me up in your prayers every chance you get, and I think it’s time for me to go listen to It's Not My Time a little bit, right? Thank you guys so much. God loves you. We love you. See you."

3 Doors Down

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram/@3doorsdown

Following the announcement, 3 Doors Down canceled their upcoming tour.

3 Doors Down was originally formed by Arnold, lead guitarist Matt Roberts, and bassist Todd Harrell. Rhythm guitarist Chris Henderson joined the group in 1998, while Arnold transitioned from drums to focus exclusively on lead vocals around 2000.

The band later underwent several lineup changes, including the departure of drummer Daniel Adair in 2005, founding guitarist Roberts in 2012, and bassist Harrell in 2013.

The band’s debut album, The Better Life, released in 2000, was certified seven-times platinum. They went on to release five additional studio albums. Arnold had spoken openly in recent years about his recovery from alcoholism, having quit drinking in 2016.

In 2003, the band founded The Better Life Foundation, which has supported numerous U.S. charities and provided aid to Mississippi’s Gulf Coast following Hurricane Katrina.

Arnold's death follows the loss of founding guitarist Matt Roberts, who died from an overdose in 2016 at the age of 38.

