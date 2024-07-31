Long Live the Funeral Industry: 28% Surge in Funeral Directors

Amsterdam, 10-07-2024 – The UK's funeral industry is 'killing it' with a massive 28% surge in UK funeral directors over the past decade - but bosses warn there's 'no regulation.' A study by BoldData shows a steady yearly increase of the number of funeral directors, with more than ever now gracing the country's high streets. With nearly one in five people in England and Wales aged 65 or over, a statistic that has surged by 20% over the past decade, it shows there's an increasing demand for funeral services.