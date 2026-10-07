27 Million Players and a Coaching Gap: What America's Tennis Boom Is Missing

The statistics capture the influx, but they don't show what matters most: what happens to a person after the first few lessons. Yelyzaveta Akimenko sees that process from several angles at once. She has played tennis since early childhood, won the ITF-sanctioned Babolat Cup U18 international tournament as a junior, and competed in the NCAA . Today she is an RSPA-certified coach at Khachatryan Tennis Academy . Her students include children, adult beginners, and competitive athletes: a player on the NCAA Division I team at California State University, Northridge, and nationally ranked juniors whose UTR ratings are at the college level. Instagram is another part of her work; she has nearly 13,000 followers there. That combination of experience is rare, and it puts her in a good position to answer the question the numbers leave open: what keeps beginners in the game?

American tennis is in the middle of an unprecedented surge. According to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) , the number of tennis players in the country rose by 1.6 million in 2025 to a record 27.3 million, up 54% since 2019. The number of "core" players, those who take the court 10 or more times a year, reached 14.5 million. Women were one of the main drivers of that growth, adding 1.1 million players in a single year, a 10% increase. More than 25 million Americans who don't play yet say they would very much like to start. But the boom has a less comfortable side: 4.9 million people picked up a racket for the first time last year alone, and many of them will not be back on the court next spring.

Akimenko sees the current surge of interest in tennis as positive overall, with one caveat. In her view, it is the best thing to happen to American tennis in decades, but an influx of players is not the same as growth. If clubs sell only first lessons, a large share of today's beginners will leave. If they build a path from the first lesson to a recreational league, the country will gain a generation of people who play for life.

She calls the first four to six weeks critical: that is when beginners are most likely to become discouraged. Akimenko uses her own method, developed over many years, first as an international-level player and then as a coach. "In the very first lesson, a student should play a five- or six-shot rally with a partner," she said. "Technique doesn't go away; it just develops inside the game."

Her approach is also highly regarded at the academy itself. Its founder, Harout Khachatryan, was once ranked among the top 20 players in the Soviet Union, captained Armenia's Davis Cup team and coached the Soviet junior national team. "I haven't seen a coach like this in a long time," he said. "Yelyzaveta works with the same precision whether it's a beginner or a player preparing for college tennis. Her students see results, and that's why they stay." Her students bear this out: many who came to her as beginners are now well past their first season.

She also has specific advice for beginners: Don't buy a package of 10 private lessons in your first week. Start with a group at your level, find one or two regular partners, and set aside a specific day for tennis. In her experience, people who have their own "tennis Tuesday" stick with it, while those who play whenever they can usually disappear by winter.