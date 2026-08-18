Campus Blow: 14 Arrested in Shocking Cocaine Ring at Penn State Linked to Fraternity Hazing Rituals

Pennsylvania authorities allege the two ringleaders of the operation would force undergrad fraternity pledges to cut and package the cocaine as part of an illegal hazing ritual.

More than a dozen fraternity members from two separate chapters at Penn State University have been charged in connection with running a massive cocaine distribution ring , RadarOnline.com can report.

Agostino Abbatiello was described as the leader while Thomas Robinson was 'a rung below that on the ladder.'

Incoming fraternity pledges were then reportedly tasked with processing the cocaine at the fraternity houses, and the drugs were sold and distributed, mainly to Penn State students.

According to Dave Sunday, the two former students behind the scheme, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, allegedly made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to acquire large quantities of cocaine.

On Monday, August 17, the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced charges against 14 people, including the father of one of the accused in the drug trafficking case linked to the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities.

The students were all part of the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities.

Abbatiello and Robinson were each described as being "senior members" of the Greek organizations.

"Multiple witnesses who testified in front of the grand jury referred to Abbatiello as the largest dealer of cocaine for Penn State University students," Sunday said.

According to Sunday, Abbatiello was described as "at the very top of the chain" while Robinson was "a rung below that on the ladder."

"Just because you're at college and you're making money and you think that this is something you can get away with, it's not," Sunday said on Monday. "It's extremely serious."