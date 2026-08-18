Campus Blow: 14 Arrested in Shocking Cocaine Ring at Penn State Linked to Fraternity Hazing Rituals
Aug. 18 2026, Published 1:25 p.m. ET
More than a dozen fraternity members from two separate chapters at Penn State University have been charged in connection with running a massive cocaine distribution ring, RadarOnline.com can report.
Pennsylvania authorities allege the two ringleaders of the operation would force undergrad fraternity pledges to cut and package the cocaine as part of an illegal hazing ritual.
Pledges Were Allegedly 'Forced to Process the Cocaine'
On Monday, August 17, the Pennsylvania Attorney General announced charges against 14 people, including the father of one of the accused in the drug trafficking case linked to the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon fraternities.
According to Dave Sunday, the two former students behind the scheme, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson, allegedly made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to acquire large quantities of cocaine.
Incoming fraternity pledges were then reportedly tasked with processing the cocaine at the fraternity houses, and the drugs were sold and distributed, mainly to Penn State students.
The Alleged Cocaine Ring's Leaders Identified
Abbatiello and Robinson were each described as being "senior members" of the Greek organizations.
"Multiple witnesses who testified in front of the grand jury referred to Abbatiello as the largest dealer of cocaine for Penn State University students," Sunday said.
According to Sunday, Abbatiello was described as "at the very top of the chain" while Robinson was "a rung below that on the ladder."
"Just because you're at college and you're making money and you think that this is something you can get away with, it's not," Sunday said on Monday. "It's extremely serious."
A Confidential Informant Allegedly Brought Down Operation
According to officials, a confidential informant bought cocaine at Delta Upsilon six times between September 2024 and December 2024, leading to Robinson's arrest. He then allegedly told officers Abbatiello was his source for the cocaine.
Sunday explained 13 of the people charged were either current or former Penn State students at or around the time of the drug trafficking ring, which ran from 2023 to 2024. They all face various charges from misdemeanors to felonies.
Paul Robinson, the father of Thomas Robinson, has been charged with trying to conceal evidence and obstruct the investigation.
Penn State Officials Promise to Investigate
In a statement following the charges, Penn State officials placed Delta Upsilon on interim suspension while the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response investigates.
Sigma Chi is not a recognized organization and operates outside of the University's support and oversight.
"We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students," said Andrea Dowhower, vice president for Student Affairs. "Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations."
The statement added, "When the University learns of criminal charges against a recognized student organization or a current student, the Office of Student Accountability and Conflict Response initiates its own investigation and holds the organization and individuals responsible for misconduct separately from charges filed by law enforcement. This includes disciplinary action up to, and including, permanent separation from the University for both the organizations and individuals involved."