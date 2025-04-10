10 Things You Need to Do After a Head Injury

Otherwise, after a head injury, these are the appropriate steps to take:

1.Get the appropriate medical attention. First, you need to get some kind of medical attention. If you're not exhibiting a host of troubling symptoms, you may not need to go to a hospital right away, but you should at least go to urgent care or schedule an appointment with your primary care provider. This way, you'll be able to determine the scope of potential damage and determine the best path forward for your recovery.

2.Stay as still as possible. Immediately after the injury, you should remain still. This will give your body time to recover and prevent you from overexerting yourself. Consider not moving until help arrives.

3.Avoid disrupting the head and neck. You should especially avoid disrupting the head and neck in the immediate aftermath of a head injury. Even relatively minor movements here could cause complications, so leave it to the professionals to handle the patient appropriately. If the injured party is wearing a helmet,don’t remove it.

4.Apply pressure to any wounds. If the traumatic injury dealt wounds, apply pressure to those wounds with sterile bandages if possible. Pressure will help stop the bleeding, at least until help arrives.

5.Pay attention to changes to alertness and breathing. Pay close attention to any changes in alertness or breathing. If the patient begins breathing more rapidly, that could be a troubling sign and an indication that emergency care is necessary. If the patient seems dazed, unable to focus, or otherwise “out of it,” that's another bad sign, especially if this symptom gets worse.

6.Get rest. For most head injuries, rest is the ideal solution for recovery. The patient should get as much rest as possible, limiting themselves to activities that don't require much movement, concentration, or complicated thinking patterns. It might be several days, or even longer, before you start feeling like normal again.

7.Stay hydrated.Hydration may play an important role in long-term recovery from concussions and head injuries. Make sure you or the injured party gets plenty of water in the days and weeks following the accident.

8.Relieve the pain. As you might imagine, head injuries are typically associated with significant pain, including lingering headaches. Over the counter (OTC) pain medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be helpful in dealing with this pain, but make sure you follow the instructions properly.

9.Avoid complicating substances. In the aftermath of a head injury, it's best to avoid substances that might interfere with your recovery, such as alcohol, tobacco, or other controlled substances. Stick to water, healthy foods, and occasional OTC pain medications, along with anything you've been prescribed.

10.Actively monitor. Finally, make sure someone can actively monitor the patient. If there are any significant changes in symptoms or behavior patterns, they may require additional medical attention.