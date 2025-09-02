The 10 Best Ways to Relax and Unwind After a Long Week
Isn’t it amazing how time does seem to fly when you’re having fun, but can slow to an absolute crawl when you just want the work week to end? If you’re like me and many others, all week long you probably look forward to the upcoming time you’ll have off. And, if you’re like me and many others, you might inadvertently waste those days off by indulging in too much TV - an activity that seems relaxing but isn’t nearly as rejuvenating as we tend to think. There’s only two words that best describe a lack of rejuvenation before starting the work week – it sucks. To avoid this, consider working in one or more of the following relaxing activities/methods into your end-of-the-week routine.
Every one of us is different, and how we find stress relief and relaxation can be different too. The following is a mix of 10 relaxing activities and methods (in no particular order) that can be beneficial for unwinding after a long week. Just remember that only you can know what works best for you.
1. Disconnect - Scrolling through social media feeds can be fun and informative, but constantly being connected to the online world, including email, texting, etc. can be mentally exhausting. Disconnecting for an hour or two and put that extra focus into some quality you-time.
2. Meditate - From mindful breathing to guided meditation, there are several meditation techniques you can try to quiet your mind and promote relaxation. Meditation can be as long or as short as you like and offers a variety of benefits, including stress reduction, emotional balance, better sleep, and improved mental and physical wellbeing.
3. Exercise - Whether it’s yoga, walking, running, dance, strength training, or some other fitness activity, there’s no greater way to release negative feelings and stress than exercise. The physical benefits aside, exercise also does wonders for your mental wellbeing.
4. Do something outside - Gardening, walking in the fresh air, nature photography, hiking, or playing an outdoor sport like tennis, pickleball, golf, etc. are ideal ways to get fresh air in a natural environment. Being out in nature – no matter how you might enjoy it – is remarkably rejuvenating.
5. Enjoy playtime - Make time to focus on what you like. This might be playing games like video games, esports, online slots, poker, etc. Or it might be something like crafting, knitting, putting together a puzzle, colouring, building a toy model, etc. Whatever it is, enjoy it – guilt free.
6. Read (or listen to) a book - Settle yourself in a comfortable space, grab a tasty beverage, and pick up a book, a graphic novel, or whatever you feel like reading and lose yourself in the page (physical or digital). Not big on traditional reading (or feel like you don’t have the time) audiobooks and podcasts can offer the same enjoyment but with more physical freedom.
7. Relax in water - Take a warm shower or bath, or relax in a pool, hot tub, or float tank. No matter what you choose, relaxing in water lowers heart rate, stress hormones, and body temperature while at the same time increasing blood flow, helping to sooth the senses and alleviate muscle tension.
8. Spend quality time with the people (and pets) you love - Nurturing positive relationships with the ones you care about through fun social interactions is food for the heart and soul. Break from the norm and do something fun together, like cooking and eating dinner together, playing with pets, watching a special movie, going for a drive, working on a creative project, playing games or sports, etc.
9. Journaling - Even if you’re not a writer, journaling is an amazing tool for unwinding, lowering stress, freeing your mind, and building yourself back up. Journaling allows you to freely explore your thoughts and feelings. It’s a safe, grammar- and edit-free way to express yourself, process your emotions, remind yourself what your grateful for, and set goals.
10. Go out - Don’t stay cooped up in your home. Go out and socialize. Head to an event, a restaurant, a club, a movie, a show, the arcade, a coffee shop, a shopping center, or even to someone else’s home. Changing the scenery and interacting with others – friends and strangers – is mood boosting.
Final thoughts
Life beyond work is busy, so it’s wishful thinking to believe we can spend our days off doing whatever we please. Still, regardless of how you choose to unwind, it’s important to make enjoying some quality free time – doing what makes you happy – a priority, especially after a long week.
