The 10 Best Ways to Relax and Unwind After a Long Week

Every one of us is different, and how we find stress relief and relaxation can be different too. The following is a mix of 10 relaxing activities and methods (in no particular order) that can be beneficial for unwinding after a long week. Just remember that only you can know what works best for you.

1. Disconnect - Scrolling through social media feeds can be fun and informative, but constantly being connected to the online world, including email, texting, etc. can be mentally exhausting. Disconnecting for an hour or two and put that extra focus into some quality you-time.

2. Meditate - From mindful breathing to guided meditation, there are several meditation techniques you can try to quiet your mind and promote relaxation. Meditation can be as long or as short as you like and offers a variety of benefits, including stress reduction, emotional balance, better sleep, and improved mental and physical wellbeing.

3. Exercise - Whether it’s yoga, walking, running, dance, strength training, or some other fitness activity, there’s no greater way to release negative feelings and stress than exercise. The physical benefits aside, exercise also does wonders for your mental wellbeing.