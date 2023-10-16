Wheel of Fortune Casino No Deposit Bonus 2023

If you're thinking about giving Wheel of Fortune Casino a spin, get ready for an exciting welcome deal. Right now, Wheel of Fortune Casino is rolling out the red carpet for new players: Deposit just $10, and get $40 in bonus dollars that you can use to hit the slot. By signing up through our exclusive links, completing registration, and making a deposit of $10, you get $40 bonus which you can enjoy on hit-smash slot games online.

Terms and Conditions of the Wheel of Fortune Casino Bonus Code

To snag the Wheel of Fortune Casino Promo Code, you've got to meet some specific criteria set by the casino:

Eligibility: First things first, you've gotta be at least 21 years old, and you have to be physically located in New Jersey.

Wagering Requirement Details: The $40 Bonus Dollars received from this promotion are subject to a 5x wagering requirement. You'll have fourteen (14) days from the time you complete your new account registration to meet this requirement.

Time Limit: Don't forget that you have a two-week window to complete the Bonus Dollars' wagering requirements after they are placed in your account.

Game Restrictions: The $40 Bonus Dollars received from this promotion can only be used on Wheel of Fortune Casino Slots and cannot be used on Jackpot Slots.