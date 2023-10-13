Unveiling G2E 2023: Squid Game, Wheel of Fortune, & Whitney Houston Slots Take Center Stage
The 22nd edition of the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) commenced on October 9-12, 2023 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, welcoming over 25,000 gaming industry professionals to a realm of innovations and solutions. The gaming industry has achieved remarkable success, smashing revenue records, and all eyes are on the latest gaming marvels including the Squid Game-themed slots, Wheel of Fortune Slots, and the Whitney Houston-inspired slot machine.
The Grand Showcase
G2E 2023 boasted over 350 exhibitors and companies, occupying 252,000 square feet, a 42% increase from 2022. Bill Miller, the President and CEO of the American Gaming Association, the sponsor of G2E, noted, "Our industry is experiencing record-setting growth due to the innovation and technology fueling our world-class entertainment offerings."
Slots Spotlight
Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder builds on the global success of its Monopoly-themed content, unveiling three new Monopoly games. Additionally, their new Squid Game-themed slots headlined the attraction, riding high on the popularity of the hit South Korean series.
Meanwhile, Aristocrat Gaming generated significant buzz with the debut of one of its six National Football League-themed slot machine games, ready to dazzle football enthusiasts.
For those who will always love the late Whitney Houston, top-selling musical artist, and 6x Grammy Winner, she now graces the latest blockbuster slot machine brought to life by International Game Technology (IGT). The towering new slot machine, developed in collaboration with the Whitney E. Houston estate and Primary Wave Music, immerses players in the world of Whitney Houston, playing videos of her performances and snippets from her iconic songs like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," and "How Will I Know," all accompanied by music-related imagery. IGT has injected innovative features into the game including Stacked Wilds, Lock & Respon Bonus, and Wheel Bonus.
The Timeless Allure of Wheel of Fortune
No discussion about IGT at G2E is complete without a nod to the timeless favorite, Wheel of Fortune and the Wheel of Fortune Slots.
Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Slots, states, "Our journey with Wheel of Fortune has been 26½, perhaps 27 years in the making. We've recently extended our partnership with Sony, ensuring many more years of Wheel of Fortune entertainment."
"We are showcasing new Wheel of Fortune Slot themes that will continue the legacy of the most successful slot of all time. We are excited about our recent announcement of the 10-year Wheel of Fortune contract renewal that will allow more gaming innovation for this brand." IGT announced.
Vanna White, the beloved letter-turner, continues her association with the IGT machine, and to add to the excitement, the new Wheel of Fortune host, Ryan Seacrest, paid a visit to IGT's Las Vegas headquarters to explore fresh variations of this beloved slot game.
Responsible Gaming at the Forefront
Gaming regulators gathered to discuss oversight, with multiple sessions dedicated to identifying and addressing concerns related to compulsive gambling disorders. A panel of gaming regulators convened to discuss the oversight of gaming and emphasized how various sessions will focus on recognizing and managing issues related to compulsive gambling disorders.
While G2E 2023 promises to be a showcase of thrilling games and cutting-edge technologies, it is also a testament to the gaming industry's dedication to responsible gaming. With gaming regulators and industry leaders coming together to address the concerns related to compulsive gambling disorders, attendees can rest assured that their well-being is at the forefront of this grand event. Gaming should be a source of enjoyment, and G2E is striving to make it just that for everyone.
