Unveiling G2E 2023: Squid Game, Wheel of Fortune, & Whitney Houston Slots Take Center Stage

Slots Spotlight

Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder builds on the global success of its Monopoly-themed content, unveiling three new Monopoly games. Additionally, their new Squid Game-themed slots headlined the attraction, riding high on the popularity of the hit South Korean series.

Meanwhile, Aristocrat Gaming generated significant buzz with the debut of one of its six National Football League-themed slot machine games, ready to dazzle football enthusiasts.

For those who will always love the late Whitney Houston, top-selling musical artist, and 6x Grammy Winner, she now graces the latest blockbuster slot machine brought to life by International Game Technology (IGT). The towering new slot machine, developed in collaboration with the Whitney E. Houston estate and Primary Wave Music, immerses players in the world of Whitney Houston, playing videos of her performances and snippets from her iconic songs like "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," and "How Will I Know," all accompanied by music-related imagery. IGT has injected innovative features into the game including Stacked Wilds, Lock & Respon Bonus, and Wheel Bonus.