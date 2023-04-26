Responsible Gaming at Wheel of Fortune Casino NJ

Deposit Limits

Setting deposit limits is an effective way to manage your gaming budget. Wheel of Fortune Online Casino allows players to set daily, weekly, or monthly deposit limits to help ensure responsible gaming.

Time-Outs and Self-Exclusion

Taking a break from gaming can be beneficial for maintaining control over your gambling activities. Wheel of Fortune Casino offers time-out and self-exclusion options, allowing players to temporarily or permanently restrict access to their gaming account.

Reality Checks

Reality checks are helpful reminders of the time spent gaming. Wheel of Fortune Casino NJ provides players with customizable reality check notifications to help them stay aware of their gaming activities.