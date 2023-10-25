Race Car Champ Strikes It Rich: Christy Georges-Barnett's Million Dollar Vegas Slots Win

In the video, the 63-year-old Georges-Barnett can be seen standing in front of the slot machine, her hands instinctively reaching for her head in disbelief. Overwhelmed by the win, she raised her arms high in the air, eagerly exclaiming to her husband, Sherman Barnett, who was just out of frame, "It's a million dollars! It's a million dollars! Oh my God!" The camera zoomed in on the slot machine's screen, revealing the precise amount of her astonishing win: $1,185,599.

With a racing career spanning more than 40 years, Georges-Barnett is no stranger to the thrill of competition. Her Facebook page attests to her impressive track record, boasting over 450 race victories, including 35 championship titles. She made history as the sole woman in the United States to clinch a UMP Dirt National Championship. Additionally, she holds a world record as the fastest woman in a NASCAR, achieving a speed of 208 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 2007.

Despite undergoing spinal surgery in 2019 to address racing-related injuries, Georges-Barnett remains dedicated to her passion. She continues to race every weekend, displaying her unwavering commitment to the sport. Notably, in October 2022, she participated in all 20 events at the 2022 Johnstone Supply Southwest Super Truck Track Championship, emerging victorious in an impressive 10 of them.

