FanDuel Casino Promo Code for new MI, PA, NJ, and WV Sign-ups: $1,000 Cashback Bonus

FanDuel Casino is a leading US online casino here excitement knows no bounds. The story of FanDuel Casino begins with its parent company, FanDuel Group. Founded in 2009 by Nigel Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Rob Jones, Lesley Eccles, and Chris Stafford, FanDuel initially made its mark in the world of daily fantasy sports (DFS). The company quickly gained popularity for its user-friendly platform, innovative gameplay, and the thrill of competing in daily fantasy contests.

As the DFS industry soared to new heights, so did FanDuel's reputation as a leader in the field. By 2015, the company was valued at over $1 billion, a testament to its rapid growth and widespread appeal among sports enthusiasts. However, the FanDuel team didn't stop there. They had a grand vision - to expand beyond fantasy sports and venture into the realm of online casino gaming.

In 2018, FanDuel Casino took its first step into the world of online casino gaming. Leveraging its expertise in creating engaging and immersive gaming experiences, the company launched its online casino platform, bringing the same level of excitement and innovation to casino enthusiasts.

The decision to venture into online casino gaming was met with enthusiasm from players eager to explore a new realm of entertainment. FanDuel Casino quickly gained traction in the industry, thanks to its user-friendly interface, diverse selection of games, and commitment to providing a safe and responsible gaming environment.