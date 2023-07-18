FanDuel Casino Promo Code for MI, PA, & NJ: Refund up to $1,000 of Your Net Losses

FanDuel Casino is a legitimate and reputable US online casino platform. It is operated by FanDuel Group, a well-known and licensed company in the gaming industry. The legitimacy of FanDuel Casino is supported by its compliance with all relevant regulations and licensing requirements in the states where it operates, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia.

FanDuel Casino's journey began in 2009 when it was founded as a daily fantasy sports company. The platform quickly gained traction in the fantasy sports community, offering players the chance to compete in daily and weekly fantasy contests across various sports.

Buoyed by its early success in the fantasy sports realm, FanDuel Casino Online expanded its horizons and ventured into the world of online casinos. Leveraging its existing user base and expertise in the gaming industry, the platform introduced a diverse array of casino games, catering to the diverse tastes of players.

Regarding concerns about rigging or unfair practices, reputable online casinos like FanDuel Online Casino employ industry-standard Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure the randomness and fairness of their games. These RNGs are regularly tested and audited by independent third-party organizations to verify their integrity. The results of these audits are typically made public, adding an extra layer of transparency and assurance to players.

