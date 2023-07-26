FanDuel Casino Promo Code for MI, PA, NJ, CT and WV: Get Back Up to $1,000 Net Losses

By signing up through our exclusive links, and using the FanDuel Casino Promo Code, you'll gain access to the $1,000 Play It Again Bonus. This promotion acts as a safety net, ensuring that you get 100% of your net losses refunded, up to $1,000, during the first 24 hours of play.

After using the FanDuel Casino Promo Code during sign-up and making your first deposit, you become eligible for the Play It Again Bonus. This enticing offer ensures that if you experience any net losses during your first 24 hours of play, FanDuel Casino will refund 100% of those losses, up to $1,000. It's a fantastic opportunity to try out various games and bets without worrying about losing all your funds.

FanDuel Casino Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Like any promotion, the FanDuel Casino Bonus Code welcome offer comes with specific terms and conditions that you should be aware of:

The promotion is only available to new players.

You must be physically located in eligible states, such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, or New Jersey, to qualify.

The minimum deposit required to claim the bonus is subject to change, so make sure to check the latest terms on the website.

The refunded bonus funds are subject to a wagering requirement before they can be withdrawn. Be sure to review the wagering requirements on the website.