FanDuel Casino Promo Code for $1K Bonus in PA, MI, & NJ
If you're a new sign-up in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey, you can take advantage of the FanDuel Casino welcome bonus offering a $1,000 Play It Again bonus for when you're down during the first 24 hours.
The FanDuel Casino Bonus Code allows users to receive up to $1,000 in net losses back and get a second shot at enjoying the casino’s offerings. Stick around as we uncover more details about this latest FanDuel Online Casino offer.

FanDuel Casino Promo Code Details
By utilizing our exclusive bonus links AKA the FanDuel Casino Promo Code, you can claim up to $1,000 in losses back as bonus funds. The FanDuel Casino offer is dubbed as the "Play It Again" bonus, and for a good reason. It gives you a second chance to explore the gaming site with the latest welcome bonus. If you incur any losses during your first 24 hours of play, don't worry! The FanDuel Casino Bonus Code ensures that it will all be added back to your account within 72 hours.
The welcome offer is exclusive to new FanDuel Casino joiners. And if you haven’t joined already, we recommend you take advantage of the offer while it’s still available. You’ll be thrilled to see the wide range of games available in the reputable platform – from slot machines to table games to live dealer options.
FanDuel Casino Bonus Code Terms and Conditions
To ensure that you make the most out of the FanDuel Casino Bonus Code welcome offer, it's essential to familiarize yourself with the specific terms and conditions associated with it. Here's what you need to know:
New Players Only: The promotion is exclusively available to new players who are registering at FanDuel Casino for the first time. If you're an existing player, unfortunately, you won't be eligible for this particular offer.
Eligible States: To qualify for the FanDuel Casino Bonus Code welcome offer, you must be physically located in one of the eligible states. Currently, these states include Michigan, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Please ensure you are in one of these states before attempting to claim the bonus.
For more info, read the bonus terms and conditions to ensure a seamless experience. Be reminded that these T&Cs are placed ro ensure fair play and responsible gambling.
Best FanDuel Casino Games to Play with Your FanDuel Casino Promo Code
FanDuel Casino is a leading US online casino that offers an impressive array of games that cater to every player's taste and preference. Whether you're a fan of slots, table games, or live dealer action, there's something for everyone. Let's dive into some of the best games you can enjoy with your FanDuel Casino Promo Code:
FanDuel Casino Best Slots
- Cleopatra Slot
- Peaky Blinders Online Slot
- Wheel of Fortune: Triple Extreme Spin
- 88 Fortunes Slot Machine
- Divine Fortune Progressive Jackpot Slot
Casino Table Games
- FanDuel Blackjack Player’s Choice
- First Person American Roulette
- Casino Hold’em Poker
- First Person Craps
- Baccarat
FanDuel Casino Live Dealer Games
- Live Dealer Blackjack
- Live Dealer American Roulette
- Live Dealer Baccarat
- Live Dealer Craps
- Live Dealer Ultimate Texas Hold’em

How to Claim Your FanDuel Casino Promo Code
Follow these straightforward steps to claim the exclusive FanDuel Casino Promo Code:
Step 1: Access the FanDuel Casino Bonus Code.
Step 2: Register with FanDuel Casino and provide your necessary personal details.
Step 3: Choose your preferred payment method and make a deposit.
Last, but not least: Enjoy playing, and gamble responsibly!
Download the FanDuel Casino Mobile App
FanDuel Casino has a dedicated mobile app thatg’s available for both Android and iOS devices. The FanDuel Casino App brings the exhilarating realm of online casino gaming, sports betting, and fantasy sports tournaments right to your smartphone and tablet screens.
The online casino app is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Navigating through the different sections, finding games, and placing bets is a seamless experience, even for those new to mobile gaming. Although it is not available in some states so, make sure to check in your respective jurisdictions. And to avoid any compatibility issues, make sure your app or your OS is up-to-date.

It’s clear to see that FanDuel Casino is a standout platform in the online casino industry. With an impressive array of games, promotions, and customer service, it creates an appealing gaming adventure for both experienced players and newcomers alike.
To add to the excitement, players can access the exclusive FanDuel Casino Promo Code, which is designed to enhance their gaming adventure. We highly recommend it to those who are seeking an enjoyable gaming experience.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy unmatched thrills at FanDuel Casino.
Gambling Today provides exclusive casino content to RadarOnline.com, including casino promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI ,or WV. Must not have previously placed any wager on Fanduel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, Betfair Casino, Mohegan Sun Online Casino or Stardust Casino. Refund issued as non-withdrawable casino-only site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
