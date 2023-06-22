DraftKings Casino Reigns Supreme as the #1 Casino App in the US
DraftKings has been ruling the roost as the top-ranked casino app in the US since Q2 of 2022, as recognized by Online Gambling Quarterly. And to commemorate this amazing feat, DraftKings Online Casino has something exciting lined up for US online casino players.
To celebrate this achievement, DraftKings Casino celebrates is presenting users with an opportunity to bag home some serious wins with DraftKings Progressive Jackpots. By participating in select games, players can place an additional wager with each hand, spin, or round, standing a chance to win over $100,000 in cold hard cash!
How to Join the DraftKings Jackpots
If you’re ready to dive into the world online casino real money with the DraftKings Jackpots, joining is simple. Firstly, to participate, you must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in the State of New Jersey or West Virginia.
Opting in is as simple as heading to the DraftKings Jackpots page and clicking the "Opt In and Play" button on the Linked Game tile or the "Opt In" button on the in-game Jackpot panel. Choose from top jackpot games, including 88 Fortunes slot, DraftKings BlackJack, Game King Video Poker, and more.
It's important to note that participating in the jackpot does not affect the outcome of the linked games. The winners of the jackpot are determined by an independent random number generator, completely separate from the linked games.
Get in on the Action at DraftKings Casino
Level up your casino experience and take part in the DraftKings Jackpots excitement. With an unbeatable lineup of games and top-notch customer service, it's time to dive in and experience the thrill like never before.
