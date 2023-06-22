DraftKings Casino Reigns Supreme as the #1 Casino App in the US

If you’re ready to dive into the world online casino real money with the DraftKings Jackpots, joining is simple. Firstly, to participate, you must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in the State of New Jersey or West Virginia.

Opting in is as simple as heading to the DraftKings Jackpots page and clicking the "Opt In and Play" button on the Linked Game tile or the "Opt In" button on the in-game Jackpot panel. Choose from top jackpot games, including 88 Fortunes slot, DraftKings BlackJack, Game King Video Poker, and more.

It's important to note that participating in the jackpot does not affect the outcome of the linked games. The winners of the jackpot are determined by an independent random number generator, completely separate from the linked games.