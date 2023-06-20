DraftKings Casino Promo Code Secures $2K Bonus in MI, PA, & NJ

Claiming your exclusive DraftKings Casino Bonus Code is a straightforward process that ensures you don't miss out on the exciting offer. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Step 1: Activate the Promotion

Click or tap on any of the links provided in this article to activate the promotion instantly. You can also access the promotion by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️.

Step 2: Choose the Deposit Match Bonus

Select the 100% Deposit Match bonus option, allowing you to maximize your bonus potential.

Step 3: Create Your DraftKings Online Casino Account

Provide the necessary information to create your account at DraftKings Online Casino, enabling you to embark on your premier casino adventure.

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

Make your initial deposit, and DraftKings Casino Online will match it 100% up to $2,000. This additional bonus money gives you a head start on your gaming journey.

Step 5: Enjoy Your Bonus and Start Playing

With your bonus funds in hand, dive into the excitement of DraftKings Casino and explore a wide range of games. Remember to review the terms and conditions of the bonus before you begin playing, as responsible gambling is always encouraged.