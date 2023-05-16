DraftKings Casino Promo Code: How to Unlock $2K Deposit Match

First things first, what is DraftKings Casino? DraftKings Online Casino is a US online casino that offers a variety of games, such as slots, blackjack, roulette, and live dealer games. Besides being incredibly entertaining, DraftKings is also known for its customer-friendly promotions, just like the one we are discussing today.

Where is DraftKings Available?

DraftKings Casino is available in various states across the United States, namely Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia with plans for further expansion. However, the availability of specific games may vary by state due to local regulations.

Is DraftKings Online Casino Reliable?

Without a doubt! DraftKings Casino operates under full legal compliance and holds licenses in each state it operates. Now, let's move on to the good stuff!