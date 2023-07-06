DraftKings Casino Promo Code for July 2023: 100% Deposit Match up to $2,000 for CT, PA, & NJ

DraftKings Casino stands out from the online casino real money scene through a multitude of factors. Check out these features that DraftKings Casino has to offer:

A Team of Industry Experts and a Seamless Experience

Established in 2012, DraftKings Casino was founded by a team of passionate industry experts who recognized the growing demand for a flawless and captivating online casino experience. With their collective expertise, DraftKings Casino has continuously evolved to cater to the ever-changing needs of players, providing a platform that delivers unrivaled excitement and rewards.

Unleashing Innovation and Engaging Gameplay

DraftKings Casino takes pride in its commitment to innovation and captivating gameplay. The platform offers a host of innovative features designed to create an immersive and interactive gaming environment. One noteworthy feature is the inclusion of live dealer games, allowing you to enjoy the exhilaration of a land-based casino from your screen.

A Wide Array of Games and Unmatched Rewards

DraftKings Casino boasts an extensive collection of games to cater to diverse player preferences. From classic favorites to the latest releases, the platform offers a plethora of options to keep you entertained. Whether you're a fan of slots, blackjack, roulette, or poker, DraftKings Casino has something to suit every taste.

