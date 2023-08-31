DraftKings Casino Promo Code for Existing Users
DraftKings is a lot of fun, and that's not only true for new users. In fact, signing up with DraftKings Casino is just the beginning. Once you join in with DraftKings, you'll have access to the full suite of exclusive DraftKings Casino promotions and offers.
If you've already registered with DraftKings Casino and you're wondering what other promotions you can take advantage of, we've got you covered. Here are the DraftKings Online Casino promotions for existing players:
DraftKings Daily Jackpots
The DraftKings Jackpots promotion is a daily tournament that offers players a chance to win substantial prizes through their top-notch progressive jackpot slots. DraftKings presents Multi-Level Progressive Jackpots, where players can opt into specific games, placing additional wagers for chances at Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega Jackpots.
Progressive jackpots, starting as low as $0.10, grow with each player's contribution, as highlighted by real-time jackpot meters. Players make separate wagers contributing to the jackpot pool, unaffected by standard payouts. These jackpots span games like slots, blackjack, and roulette, adding an enticing element for high-stakes enthusiasts.
DraftKings Refer A Friend Bonus
DraftKings Casino offers a Refer-A-Friend bonus, allowing sign-ups to earn free bets worth up to $100. To claim, share your personalized invite link with up to 5 friends, who must then sign up and deposit money into their DraftKings Online Casino account.
DraftKings Dynasty Rewards: VIP Program
DraftKings Casino Dynasty Rewards is a comprehensive loyalty program that covers casino, sports betting, and daily fantasy sports (DFS). The program involves earning Tier credits and Crowns, a versatile currency redeemable for various rewards, much like frequent flyer miles. These rewards include entry into DFS contests, DK Dollars, or shopping at the Dynasty Store for electronics and exclusive experiences.
DraftKings Dynasty Rewards comprises five status tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Onyx. DraftKings Crowns can be earned through various activities, such as wagering in casino games or participating in DFS contests. These Crowns can be redeemed for DK Dollars or used in the Dynasty Store for a wide range of rewards.
Seasonal and Holiday Exclusives
Seasonal and holiday promotions are a highlight at DraftKings Casino. These special offers align with occasions like Christmas, Halloween, and more. They often include bonus funds, free spins, and themed tournaments that add a festive flair to your gaming experience. Stay updated on these special deals by regularly checking the DraftKings Promotions page.
FAQs
Are there promo codes that offer no-deposit bonuses?
Yes, some promo codes provide no-deposit bonuses, which means you can get a bonus without having to make a deposit. These bonuses often come with wagering requirements and specific terms.
How can I stay updated on the latest promo codes?
To stay updated about the latest DraftKings Casino Promo Codes for existing users, make sure to follow their official social media accounts, and regularly check their promotions page.
Do promo codes have geographical restrictions?
Yes, some promo codes might have geographical restrictions, meaning they are only valid for users in specific regions. Make sure to review the terms and conditions to see if there are any limitations based on your location.
Gambling Today provides exclusive casino content to RadarOnline.com, including casino promo codes and bonus offers to help new players get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.
If you or a loved one has questions or needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive a commission.
About the Author
Kathrina Pineda is a seasoned journalist from Gambling Today. She specializes in writing casino reviews, news, and features that offer an in-depth look at the latest trends and happenings in the industry.