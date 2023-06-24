DraftKings Casino Promo Code Allows PA, NJ, WV, CT, & MI Players to Handpick Their Bonus

By signing up through our exclusive links, you can access exclusive benefits and unrivaled advantages. One of the significant advantages is the ability to claim an enhanced welcome bonus. Let’s take a look at the three welcome offers you can choose from by using the DraftKings Casino Promo Code:

Bonus 1: 100% Match Up To $100 in Casino Credits

For those who want to kickstart their gaming journey without breaking the bank, Bonus 1 offers a fantastic opportunity. Newcomers can enjoy a 100% match bonus up to $100 in casino credits. This means that if you deposit $100, you'll have a total of $200 to play with. It's an ideal bonus for casual players or those who want to explore the platform before making larger deposits.

Bonus 2: 100% Match Up To $2,000 in Casino Bonuses

If you're a more serious player and wish to make a larger deposit, Bonus 2 is tailor-made for you. By using the DraftKings Casino Bonus Code during the deposit process, you'll receive a 100% match bonus up to $2,000 in casino bonuses. This means that if you deposit $2,000, you'll have a whopping $4,000 in your casino account to enhance your gaming experience. With this bonus, you can play more games and enjoy extended playtime.

Bonus 3: Customize Your Offer with Our VIP Team

For high rollers and players seeking a truly VIP experience, Bonus 3 is the ultimate choice. If you're planning to make a deposit over $2,000, DraftKings Casino's VIP team is ready to create a customized offer just for you. This exclusive bonus is designed to cater to your specific preferences and requirements, ensuring that you have an unparalleled gaming experience. Contact the VIP team to discuss your deposit and explore the possibilities of this personalized bonus.