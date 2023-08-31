Your Guide to DraftKings Casino Banking Methods 2023 | Deposits & Withdrawals

DraftKings Casino places an emphasis on player safety and security by providing a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal choices. These alternatives are designed to meet the varied requirements and preferences of the casino's customers.

Signing up with DraftKings Casino is straightforward, and so is depositing and withdrawing funds. In this guide, we will get into the details of each method to help players find which one works best for them.

Online Banking - This method is one of the most trusted as it allows users can fund their accounts via direct bank transfer relatively quickly.

VIP Prefered - VIP Prefered is an e-check method that provides a seamless and secure way to transfer funds from your bank account to your DraftKings Online Casino account

PayPal - Paypal is a popular online e-wallet. Note that DraftKings Online Casino accepts PayPal deposits, but not from business accounts.

Credit and Debit Cards - Players can deposit with credit and debit cards at DraftKings Online Casino. However, the platform only accepts American Express cards for Fantasy deposits.

Cash @ Cage - Cash @ Cage allows in-person transactions, generating a ont-time barcode through the “Cash” deposit option. Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, and 7-Eleven accept this barcode. Participating cages including Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Bally's Black Hawk, Colorado, allow in-person deposits.

Venmo - DraftKings Casino Online supports deposits via Venmo, another popular and user-friendly digital wallet.

Gift Cards - Gift card deposits can be made with Visa, MasterCard, or Discover gift cards. Additionally, DraftKings Gift Cards can be used to deposit, giving gamers more options.

