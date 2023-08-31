Your Guide to DraftKings Casino Banking Methods 2023 | Deposits & Withdrawals
DraftKings Casino places an emphasis on player safety and security by providing a wide variety of deposit and withdrawal choices. These alternatives are designed to meet the varied requirements and preferences of the casino's customers.
Signing up with DraftKings Casino is straightforward, and so is depositing and withdrawing funds. In this guide, we will get into the details of each method to help players find which one works best for them.
DraftKings Online Casino Deposit Options
Online Banking - This method is one of the most trusted as it allows users can fund their accounts via direct bank transfer relatively quickly.
VIP Prefered - VIP Prefered is an e-check method that provides a seamless and secure way to transfer funds from your bank account to your DraftKings Online Casino account
PayPal - Paypal is a popular online e-wallet. Note that DraftKings Online Casino accepts PayPal deposits, but not from business accounts.
Credit and Debit Cards - Players can deposit with credit and debit cards at DraftKings Online Casino. However, the platform only accepts American Express cards for Fantasy deposits.
Cash @ Cage - Cash @ Cage allows in-person transactions, generating a ont-time barcode through the “Cash” deposit option. Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, and 7-Eleven accept this barcode. Participating cages including Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Bally's Black Hawk, Colorado, allow in-person deposits.
Venmo - DraftKings Casino Online supports deposits via Venmo, another popular and user-friendly digital wallet.
Gift Cards - Gift card deposits can be made with Visa, MasterCard, or Discover gift cards. Additionally, DraftKings Gift Cards can be used to deposit, giving gamers more options.
Wire Transfer - Visa, MasterCard, and Discover gift cards can be used to deposit, making them a flexible and practical game funding option.
How to Deposit with DraftKings Casino
Login to your account. If you haven’t yet, sign up with DraftKings Casino first
Navigate to the ‘Deposit’ section
Choose your preferred deposit method
Enter the deposit amount
Review and verify details
Confirm receipt and start playing!
DraftKings Casino Online Withdrawal Options
Online Banking - DraftKings Online Casino withdrawals are easy using online banking, much like deposits. This method securely transfers your winnings to your bank account so you may enjoy them with minimal delay.
VIP Preferred (e-check) - Withdrawals are simple with VIP Preferred. By using this method, you may directly transfer DraftKings Online Casino winnings to your bank account.
PayPal - While PayPal is a popular e-wallet option, it's essential to note that its availability for withdrawals may be limited based on jurisdiction.
Debit Card - The DraftKings Online Casino lets you withdraw wins to your debit card, which simplifies the process. Players who like their deposits refunded to the same card can use this option.
Cage - Participating locations offer Cage Withdrawal for individuals who prefer in-person transactions. The cage at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, or Bally's Black Hawk, Colorado, allows safe, upfront cash withdrawals.
Venmo - DraftKings Online Casino supports withdrawals through Venmo, offering players an additional digital solution for accessing their winnings.
Play+ Prepaid Card - Play+ Prepaid Card serves as a versatile option, enabling you to receive your funds conveniently and securely.
How to Withdraw with DraftKings Casino
Navigate the DraftKings Casino login process
Head to the withdrawal section
Select your preferred withdrawal method
Enter your desired amount to withdraw
Review details and confirm
Wait for receipt
FAQs
Can I use multiple banking methods on my DraftKings account?
Yes, you can choose and switch between different banking methods based on your preferences.
Are there any fees associated with withdrawals or deposits?
Some methods may have associated fees. It's advisable to check the casino's banking page for specific details.
What is the DraftKings Play+ Prepaid Card?
The DraftKings Play+ card is a prepaid card designed for gaming-related transactions.
How long does it take for withdrawals to process?
Withdrawal processing times vary depending on the method. E-wallets are typically faster than bank transfers.
Is cryptocurrency accepted at DraftKings Casino?
As of now, DraftKings Casino accepts a diverse range of withdrawal and deposit methods, but cryptocurrency is not one of them.
