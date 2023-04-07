BetMGM Online Casino: Get Up to $1,000 Deposit Match

Before you start enjoying your bonus, it's essential to understand the terms and conditions associated with the BetMGM Casino Promo Code. Here are some key points:

Wagering Requirements

The bonus comes with wagering requirements that must be met before you can withdraw your winnings. The requirements may differ depending on the game you choose to play, so make sure to check the specific terms and conditions for each game.

Game Contributions

Not all games contribute equally towards meeting the wagering requirements. Generally, slots contribute 100%, while table games and live casino games contribute at a lower rate. Check the specific contributions for each game type to ensure you're meeting the requirements efficiently.

Payment Methods

Some payment methods may not be eligible for the BetMGM Casino Promo Code. Double-check the terms and conditions for any restrictions on eligible deposit methods.

Claim your April 2023 casino welcome bonus by signing up with our BetMGM bonus code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to join.