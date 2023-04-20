BetMGM Casino Welcomes New Users with Up to $1,000 Deposit Match

BetMGM Casino is the place to be for a premier online gaming experience. New users have a fantastic opportunity this April 2023 with our exclusive BetMGM Casino Promo Code, and today we’ll be diving into the promotion details.

Join BetMGM Casino today and get a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and $25 bonus with our exclusive BetMGM Casino Promo Code. Click ➡️ here ⬅️ to get started.

This month, the BetMGM Casino Bonus Code offers a whopping 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and an additional $25 on the house for new users. With an impressive range of games and incredible promotions, it's no wonder BetMGM has quickly become a favorite among casino gamers.

100% Deposit Match Up to $1,000

How does it work?

When you sign up and make your first deposit, BetMGM will match it 100% up to $1,000. This means that if you deposit $1,000, you'll receive an extra $1,000 in bonus funds.

$25 on the House

How does it work?

In addition to the deposit match, new users will also receive $25 in free play credits. This bonus can be used on any game at BetMGM Online Casino.

Eligibility

This offer is available to new users who are 21 years of age or older and located in a state where BetMGM operates. Remember to read the terms and conditions to ensure smooth and enjoyable gaming.