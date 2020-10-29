Tamar Braxton Candidly Opens Up About Mental Health After Hospitalization Earlier This Year The singer said ’it's been a lot of hard, dark times.'

Singer Tamar Braxton broke her silence and spoke candidly about her mental health after being hospitalized earlier this year.

The Braxton Family Values star, 43, was rushed to the hospital in July after her boyfriend, David Adefeso, found her unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the publication that there was “a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose.” Braxton was transferred to a facility for treatment, her rep confirmed, following the incident. Now, months later, she’s speaking out for the first time.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall on Wednesday, October 28, the musician revealed whether or not she’s ever tried to end her life before July, explaining that “it’s been a lot of dark, hard times.”

“That was the lowest point of life,” Braxton admitted. “I’m just going to be 100 percent. There has been a time where I wanted to, but this was the first time where I’ve actually acted on it.”

She continued, “I already felt dead. I felt choked. It was about feeling like I could never be myself and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the angry Black woman all the time. And that’s not who I am. That’s not what I wanted to portray. It wasn’t just about being an angry Black woman, it was about real issues coming up on the show.”

Braxton said her sexual abuse story being told on Braxton Family Values in 2018 contributed to the decline of her mental health. She also claimed that one of her family members initially told the story to the show’s producers.

“To be betrayed, just so people can tune in and laugh at you, and judge you, and criticize you. It was terrible,” Braxton said.

The actress said she has since been “diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance” and is “in counseling every single day.”