These Skinny Heel Booties Might Be More Comfortable Than Sneakers See why so many shoppers believe they've found their sole-mate!

Skinny heels. What kind of reaction do those two words elicit from you? Uneasiness? Or maybe even horror? We know we’ve tried to form a nice relationship with them in the past, but all they’ve ever done is try to scare us away or cause us pain. The pain of twisting our ankle — and the pain of not being able to actually wear a pair of shoes we love!

Basically, what we’re trying to say is that we own a lot of block heels. And we love them! But we don’t love them with every single outfit. Sometimes a look simply calls for the sophistication of a skinny heel. We just don’t want to put ourselves through the trouble of wearing one. But what if we didn’t have to?

Get the Rockport Total Motion Ariahnna Plain Ankle Boot (originally $110) starting at just $74 at Zappos!

These Ariahnna booties from Rockport are changing the game. Ever think slim heels could be just as comfortable as sneakers? We know we didn’t…until now. The Total Motion construction of these shoes provides serious stability, along with shock absorption, flexibility and a lightweight feel that will have you feeling like you’re practically floating!

Reviewers say “these shoes are gorgeous” and that they “went beyond [their] expectations.” Not only are they “very comfortable,” but their upper is “extra lovely to the touch” and their versatility is impressive. They’re “great with a dress, slacks or even jeans.” One shopper said they “can even dance” in them without a care!

These pointed-toe booties just keep getting better and better with every detail we uncover. They come with either a soft suede or smooth leather upper, and on the inside, you’ll find breathable, foam-backed linings to take that comfort factor to the max. They have a zipper on the inside of the foot for an easy on and off, as well as, of course, the wrapped 2 ½-inch heel that’s impressing Us endlessly!

These Ariahnna boots can be worn anywhere and everywhere. They’re perfect for the office, but we’d just as quickly wear them out with friends for some weekend fun. Date night coming up? These booties are going to look divine with a sleek slip dress or LBD. We can’t believe we’re saying this about a pair of heels, but you’re never going to want to take these off once you put them on!

These shoes are up to 33% off right now at Zappos, so grab your favorite color before it’s gone. They’re all-year essentials, and you deserve to experience their excellence for yourself for nearly all of 2020 and beyond!

