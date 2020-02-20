Sale Alert! These UGG Booties Are Just $100 Right Now At Nordstrom Because what's better than a fresh pair of UGGs?

In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, UGG boots typically have a very straightforward design — especially when it comes to their shearling-lined staples. It’s the style that they’ve become best known for, and we’ve all seen them in countless paparazzi shots over the years.

But since UGG first became a major name in footwear, they have significantly expanded their shoe selection and have broken away from the basics. You may not expect it, but their new styles are actually amazing! We’re especially loving the Melrose pair — and luckily for us, they’re also on sale!

Get the UGG Melrose Genuine Shearling Bootie (originally $150) on sale for just $100, available at Nordstrom!

These low-cut suede booties have everything going for them. They feature a sleek design that’s incredibly fitted to the foot, and have all the warmth that UGG boots are famous for. They are formulated from panels of varying sizes, which makes them look less bulky than similar shoes on the market. They’re made with whipstitching at the ankle and at the toe — and the foam-cushioned footbed employs UGGplush technology. This is a moisture-wicking material that’s made from a wool-rich blend that’s designed to look and feel like genuine shearling.

Meanwhile, the shearling that does peek out from the top of the shoe is 100% real. These shoes have a 1-inch heel and also include a Treadlite sole that provides grip and stability on those slippery, wet days.

These UGG boots are designed in a pull-on style and have a small tab on the back to help remove them with ease. It extends up the heel and is designed to hit right at the ball of your ankle. The booties come in three different colors — black, grey and chestnut brown. The shearling fur on the black and grey pair match the color of the shoe, while the brown pair maintain their original cream color.

Many Nordstrom shoppers note that these UGG booties do run slightly small, so you might want to order a half-size up. One reviewer praised these shoes as “the best UGG boots [they’ve] ever owned,” and another loves that their design is “not as bulky” as other pairs. They can pair well with so many different outfits and have a sophisticated air to them. One shopper even said that they ordered all three pairs and that they’re “glad” that they did so! Even if you’re just snagging one today, the price is right — and UGGs are always a good idea.

