Reviewers Say These Wedge Booties Are More Comfortable Than Bare Feet See why reviewers can't get enough of this $57 bootie!

Radar Online participates in affiliate marketing. Radar Online receives compensation for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Prices accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We love shoes. Duh! We’re fans of all kinds — from sneakers, to heels, to wedges, to boots, to sandals. One thing they pretty much all have in common though? That come the end of the day, we’re more than ready to take them off and just go barefoot for a little while. It’s not like we’re wearing our shoes to sleep!

That’s why when we were reading the stellar reviews for this wedge bootie, we kind of couldn’t believe it. Shoppers were seriously saying that wearing this shoe was more comfortable than going barefoot. Now that we had to see — especially with every color on sale!

Photo Credit:Zappos

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!

What else do reviewers have to say about this Hollis bootie? Good things. Lots of good things. They say the look is “absolutely beautiful” and “very sophisticated,” and that they’re “super comfy right out of the box.” The “arch support is excellent” too, so much so that they can ditch their inserts. Even those who are typically shaky on wedges say they “can still walk gracefully” in these booties because of their carefully constructed design!

These wedges have a soft suede upper with a V-cut collar, making them easy on your ankles. They each have a side zipper, and while the front of the shoe is smooth and solid, behind the zipper, the upper is perforated. Business in the front, party in the back — but in an actual cute way!

Photo Credit:Zappos

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!

What makes these booties so comfortable? Apart from the flexible upper, you’ll also notice the cushioned EVA foam footbed, which makes feet feel like they’re stepping on cushy clouds, absorbing the shock of any impact. You also have the sturdy 2 ½-inch stacked wedge with a stability-enhancing steel shank!

These Rockport booties are currently available in three colors: Black, Tan and Stone, a medium grey. As we mentioned, all three are on sale, with Tan coming in at a full 48% off. Insert raised hands emoji here. These are our definition of everyday boots. They’ll go with anything from jeans to dresses, they’re comfortable and they stand out enough to make people notice and think, “Whoa, those are some cool shoes.”

Are these looking like your new dream shoes? Because…same. Luckily, there’s always room for one more pair of shoes in our closet. Do we consider half of the bedroom to be our closet? Maybe. But hey — our closet, our rules!

Get the Rockport Hollis Vcut Bootie (originally $110) starting at just $57 at Zappos!