Meghan Markle Loves How This Texturizing Spray Keeps Her Locks Looking Luscious With this celeb-approved texturizing spray, we can keep our hair silky smooth!

Washing our hair is such a drag. If we can avoid it, we will. Drying and styling it can take forever, but if we don’t put in the effort, we’re not going to be happy with the results. In general, it’s okay to go a day or even a week between washes. We don’t want to strip our hair of its natural oils by over-washing. But unfortunately, waiting it out often leads to greasy-looking locks, loss of shape and frizz galore. That’s when we turn to dry shampoo. But so many dry shampoos just leave our hair looking and feeling even worse!

The Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is taking dry shampoo up a notch. We're huge fans, but the biggest fan of all might be Meghan Markle herself, who has raved about how the product kept her hair looking TV-ready back when she was still filming Suits. She said how when her hair was feeling weighed down, her hair stylist would have her bend over so she could spray her locks with this texturizing spray, and then have her do a dramatic hair flip to stand back upright to add "a little extra bounce." Apart from Meghan, other celebs are also huge Oribe fans, including Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Hudson!

Other shoppers are also gushing about how this Oribe spray has changed their hair care routine. One called it the “best product [they had] ever purchased” in their entire life, loving how it “tripled” the volume in their hair. We shop a lot, so that is blowing our minds just a little! Another shopper said it left their hair looking even better than it does right after washing! Others mentioned how they loved that it “doesn’t leave a sticky residue” and “smells like a dream.” No weird powdery smell (or powdery look)!

This texturizing spray was formulated with patented polymers which work to absorb oil at our roots. Don’t worry about the polymers eating away more than they should; this lightweight spray claims to be color and keratin-treatment safe! The only thing we’ll be losing is unwanted grease and flatness, all the while gaining so much more! This product may leave us with silky-smooth, bright and voluminous hair that lasts all day and into the night!

One thing we especially love about this Oribe spray is that it’s invisible. So many dry shampoos, whether powder or spray, tend to leave a white film on top of our hair, even when we comb it through or shake it up with our fingers. We didn’t sign up for a dandruff look! We like our hair products to selflessly fade into the background and leave our hair looking naturally voluminous.

This spray is recommended for pretty much any hair type, including coarse, curly, normal, fine, color-treated, dry, damaged and oily. Its key ingredients are antioxidants, which may help to maintain moisture balance and protect color, and aloe vera, a favorite ingredient in hair care, skincare and even beverages! Here, the aloe vera may smooth, hydrate and nourish our thirsty locks.

What else do we love about this Oribe spray? How about the fact that it’s vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free and gluten-free? We’re only leaving room for the good stuff in our ingredient lists. It even claims to offer UV protection for our hair!

To use this spray, we don’t need to be a professional hair stylist or even a wannabe one. Just shake it up, spray a little on hair, building it up until we get the right amount of volume, and tousle hair! This spray may offer a little hold, too, so we can also keep waves, curls and braids properly in place.

This spray is available in two sizes. One is for home, and one is for our purse so we can take it everywhere with us. A texture refresh in the middle of a hard work day or after a long car ride or plane trip is the perfect pick-me-up to keep us not only looking our best, but feeling great as well. Just be discreet so coworkers and travel companions don’t try to steal it all for themselves!

