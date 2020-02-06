Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get Wet! Cool Down This Summer At Las Vegas’ Hottest Pools And Clubs New Party Pass grants entry to over 10 events each weekend.

Get ready to get wet! The 2020 Las Vegas pool season at Hakkasan properties kicks off Friday, March 6.

Partiers and pool-goers will enjoy a roster of A-list artists including Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Illenium, Afrojack and more at the acclaimed daylife destinations WET REPUBLIC at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and LIQUID at ARIA Resort & Casino.

On March 6, WET REPUBLIC will unveil a multi-million dollar architectural and audio-visual design revitalization that will offer additional plunge pools, a redesigned and expanded artist performance area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, furniture upgrades and state-of-the-art immersive technology new to the Las Vegas dayclub scene.

Just down the iconic Las Vegas Blvd., LIQUID invites summer fans to an array of events all season long.

Guests will enjoy VIP dipping pools, refreshing cocktails and an incredible talent lineup. Upon arrival, loungers can sink into one of LIQUID’s private cabanas, daybeds or deck tables surrounded by energetic sounds spun by highly sought-after DJs.

As if that wasn’t enough, beginning March 5 party-goers can enjoy the all-new Las Vegas Party Pass offering unlimited access to the city’s best parties and the world’s top artists at one simple price.

On sale now, the Las Vegas Party Pass is a one-stop-shop providing guests entry to over 10 events spanning each Thursday through Sunday.

The Las Vegas Party Pass allows guests the ability to party hop at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, and Hakkasan Nightclub and WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, and includes artists Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Illenium, Afrojack and more.

Tickets to experience the 2020 pool season are available at hakkasangroup.com

For more information on the Las Vegas Party Pass, visit lasvegaspartypass.com.