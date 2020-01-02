Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Captain America actress Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with killing her own mother.

The star, who played “Stark Girl” in the 2011 Marvel film, was arrested on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and charged with second-degree murder.

Olathe, Kansas, police told The Kansas City Star that the actress, 38, fatally stabbed her mom, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald. The woman was found dead from a stab wound inside her Kansas home on December 20. She was 68.

“A 38-year-old white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” police said in a statement. “This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.”

Patricia’s brother Gary Hunziker told the outlet that she was in the process of moving back to Kansas after living in Texas for many years. He gave no further details about her tragic death, only saying that the family was “shocked.”

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances – the loss of a sister is what it’s all about,” he added.

Mollie — who has appeared in various films including Trouble Is My Business, The Creeps and The Lawful Truth — is set to be arraigned on Thursday, January 2. She is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.