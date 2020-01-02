At least two people were left dead and 15 injured after a bar shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

The tragedy occurred just before midnight on Sunday, January 19, following the Chief’s victory against the Tennessee Titans. According to reports, around 100 football fans and locals were waiting in line to enter the 9ine Ultra Lounge, when a gunman opened fire.

Police arrived at the scene and found two people dead in the bar’s parking lot: one woman, and one man, who is thought to be the victim. The suspect was shot by an armed security guard, police said at a press conference. A Snapchat video later shared by a partygoer showed three security guards ducking behind barked cars before shooting at the suspect. Due to the security guards’ quick response, no police officers had to fire any shots during the incident.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, and police said they did not find a weapon at the scene.

Capt. David Jackson of KCPD told the media that when local police officers responded to the incident, they “located a chaotic scene with several people running around. They had to call in crews from all around the city to stabilize the scene before they could start the investigation.”

While they investigated the attack, police said they “received reports of several more victims showing up at area hospitals.”

Three of the injured victims remain in critical condition.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page advertised “Sold Out Sundays,” an event seemingly honoring the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship win.