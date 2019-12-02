3 Suspects Arrested In Connection To Mormon Family Massacre In Mexico 6 LeBarón kids and 3 mothers were killed in Sonora by supposed cartel members.

Three suspects were just arrested in connection to the brutal Mormon family massacre that took place in Sonora, Mexico last month.

The Office of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the news, saying the suspects were arrested this Sunday, December 1. There are now four people detained for the attack.

The arrests come nearly one month after nine relatives — three mothers and six children — from the Mexican-American LeBarón family were shot dead and burned by a group of gunmen on a dirt road in Sonora. Though the shooters have not been named, authorities believe them to be cartel members.

Eight children from the same family survived the November 4 attack. One boy, Devin Blake Langford, 13, even hid his siblings in nearby bushes and covered them in branches before walking 14 miles to find help. His mother — who was driving one of the three vehicles that were attached — was killed by the shooters.

The LeBarón family, which has created a community of their own in Mexico City and thrived over the last 100 years, are often targeted by cartels. Mexico’s government said it believes the recent family massacre was the result of a territorial dispute between the Sinaloa Cartel and their rival gang, the Juarez Cartel.

Though one of the mothers killed in the attack got out of her vehicle to show that they were not gang members, the gunmen had no mercy.

Now, surviving members of the LeBarón family, and their friends, are campaigning against cartel violence in the country. This Monday, December 2 — on the anniversary of Lopez Obrador taking office — they even joined in a march protesting against organized crime in Mexico City.

“LeBarón, LeBarón,” protesters chanted. “You’re not alone.”

The Mexican government has said they will release more information on the case and arrests as soon as it’s available.