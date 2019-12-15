Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

'RHOP' Roommates To Wed! Robyn Dixon Gets Engaged To Her Ex- Husband Juan

'RHOP' Roommates To Wed! Robyn Dixon Gets Engaged To Her Ex- Husband Juan

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon just got engaged—again!—to her ex-husband Juan Dixon.

Juan got down on one knee and proposed to Robyn during Friday’s season 5 finale Christmas event which the two hosted.

Robyn and Juan were previously married from 2006 until their divorce in 2012.

The romantic moment when Juan asked Robyn to be his wife for a second time will be aired on RHOP when the show returns next year.

They were high school sweethearts who first got engaged in Oct 2005.

After the split, Juan and Robyn continued to live together for the sake of their two sons.

“We weren’t living together when we got divorced,” Robyn has admitted. “He kind of moved in about two years after we got divorced.”

In 2016, Robyn said, “We sleep in the same bed.”

After years of friendship, they realized they were still in love and the drama played out on RHOP.

During season 4 of the Bravo show, viewers saw Robyn and and Juan talk marriage.

They also got matching tattoos on their ring fingers.

According to allaboutrh.com, rumors are also swirling that Robyn could be pregnant with baby number three!

A few years ago, Robyn explained to OK! Magazine, “We got divorced because we weren’t in a good place in our relationship and there was kind of some infidelity and we weren’t really in tune and connected. Something had to change, and unfortunately it was drastic.”

She noted, “Juan and I have a very long history and we will always be family and connected and always have a genuine love for one another. Around that time, it was almost like maybe light bulbs go off and you kind of realize that certain things you need to change. It kind of happened, we realized there was a much bigger picture out there for our family and us.”

Robyn, who has confessed to major financial problems, said back then, “The best way at that time to live life was to congregate together and be supportive of each other. We are each other’s best friend and supporter — and the best way to get through some the things we were going through was together.”

And now, it’s time for another trip down the aisle!