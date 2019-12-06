Female Kentucky Judge Accused Of Having Group Sex With Staffers In Courthouse Dawn Gentry allegedly used Snapchat to flirt with attorneys, slept with secretary.

A Kentucky judge has been hit with nine misconduct charges after being accused of having threesomes with staff in her office and letting employees get drunk on the job.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry is being investigated by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission after claims she gave preferential treatment to attorneys that succumbed to her sexual demands and donated to her campaigns for re-election.

Accusers told the commission that Gentry, 38, used the courthouse as a frat house where she regularly slept with staffers as well as with her pastor-turned-lover, Stephen Penrose. On one occasion, the two allegedly had a threesome with Gentry’s secretary in her office.

The commission confirmed that Gentry and Penrose are in a band together, and Gentry allegedly gave the guitar player a position as a case specialist in her court despite him having no related experience. According to the judge’s ex-husband, Brian Gentry, Gentry and Penrose were involved in an affair while she was still married.

Katherine Schulz — a former staffer who sat on a panel with Gentry for cases about abused children — claimed in an affidavit obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer that the judge tried to get Schulz to seduce her husband via Snapchat so she could accuse him of cheating during their divorce war. Gentry also reportedly asked Schulz to sleep with her and Penrose at a legal conference.

Schulz claimed that when she denied Gentry’s advances, their relationship turned sour, and she soon resigned from the panel.

Mike Hummel, who was also on the panel with Gentry, said she replaced him with someone who donated four times as much as he did to her re-election campaign.

Accusers also claimed Gentry often flirted with attorneys over Snapchat and allowed employees to drink alcohol in the courthouse.

The Kenton County judge is now waiting for a disciplinary hearing, which is set to take place in the next two to three months. She has denied all allegations of misconduct.