Bronx Teen Karol Sanchez Appears To Have Staged Her Own Kidnapping Because She Was ‘Unhappy’ Girl was reunited with her family in a bizarre turn of events.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of a 16-year-old girl being abducted in the Bronx, but now, sources are saying the teen staged the kidnapping herself.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Karol Sanchez was taken by a group of four men while walking with her mother on Monday, December 16, around 11:00 p.m. The men pulled Sanchez away, threw her into their car and drove off.

“She was just screaming, ‘My daughter, my daughter, my God, someone please help me.’ She was screaming hysterically. And I was looking, wondering what was going on. She was just screaming in the street,” an eyewitness told CBS New York at the time, speaking of Sanchez’s mother.

The NYPD soon issued an Amber Alert and released terrifying surveillance footage showing the young girl being taken by the abductors as her mother tried fighting them off.

Strangely, Sanchez was dropped off at a park nearby just hours later. At that point, she alerted police and was reunited with her family.

While Sanchez’s mother and family members were incredibly upset by the bizarre kidnapping, the teen reportedly told police during questioning that she planned the entire scheme.

The girl was reportedly “unhappy” about an upcoming move to South America and wanted to get away from her “overprotective” mother, CBS New York and The New York Times reported.

It’s unclear if Sanchez will face charges, as the investigation is still ongoing.