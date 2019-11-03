Grisly Discovery: Remains Of Missing New Hampshire Couple Found At Texas Beach Parents of five James & Michelle Butler had disappeared on a camping trip.

The remains of a New Hampshire couple that was reported missing have been found.

Sadly, as the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported, on October 27, the bodies of U.S. Navy veteran James Butler and his wife Michelle were discovered by the Kleberg County Sheriff’s office on Padre Island beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.

An autopsy confirmed the identities of the victims, whose deaths have been ruled homicides. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed and an investigation in search of any potential subjects is underway.

The Butlers, who were from Rumney, New Hampshire, traveled to the beach on October 15 to go camping, but after a week away and no word from the couple, concerned relatives reported the two missing.

According to the Sheriff’s office, amid the search for the couple, a deputy discovered Michelle’s body on top of her husband’s in a shallow grave.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the Butlers on the tragic loss of their loved ones,” the office said in a news release.

They will release more information about the case on Monday at a news conference.

The RV and the truck used to travel to their camping site are missing and according to James’ sister Deborah van Loon, was last seen via footage that showed as an unknown person drove it across the US-Mexico border, NBC reported.

Van Loon revealed her brother’s desire to travel around the country with his wife. The couple she told KZTV, had taken part time jobs and began their expeditions in June 2018. He had even asked her to start showing his house to potential buyers.

Van Loon said she is grateful for all who prayed for her family through this tough time, noting that November 2 will be the “hardest of days,” KZTV reported.

James, whose 49th birthday would have been today, November 3, and Michelle are survived by five adult children.

A GoFundMe page has been dedicated to the tragic loss and can be found by clicking here.