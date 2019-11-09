Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford was found dead just eight days after she was reported missing.

During a press conference on Friday, November 8, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields announced the tragic news, revealing the 21-year-old’s body had been discovered in a park in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Two suspects have been named in connection to the death: Alexis’s roommate Jordyn Jones, 21, and her boyfriend Barron Brantley, 21, one of whom led investigators to her body.

As WSB reported, Alexis, who was last seen leaving the Heritage Station apartments by the school on Wednesday October 30th, was reported missing the following day when her family was unable to get in touch with her.

The college senior reportedly spoke to a family member every day and “seemed to be in good spirits” per her last conversation with her mother Tammy Crawford the day prior to her disappearance, according to WXIA. She had also been in contact with her sister Monica Wright as well as her Instagram group message. After that day, however, her phone kept going to voicemail and she wasn’t seen in school or work.

As 11 Alive reported, Jones took Alexis to the liquor store that night and claimed she saw her before she went to sleep at 12:30. The next day, she said her roommate was nowhere to be found.

Authorities are now looking into a police report Alexis filed on October 27, where she “described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley,” Shields told reporters.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking.”

Shields then thanked the investigators who “worked on this diligently and around the clock” before sending her condolences to Alexis’s family.

“To Alexis’ family: our hearts go out to you,” she began. “I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

In light of the sad news, the Clark Atlanta University president reacted to the news with a letter to the college.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” George T. French Jr. wrote. “Tonight, we mourn together,” he said. “For those who knew Alexis, and for our CAU family, the days ahead will be hard.”