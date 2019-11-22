Diane Neal’s ex-boyfriend just released some shocking details about the actress as the two continue their legal war following their split.

In new court papers, magician JB Benn alleged that Neal — who tried running for Congress — bad-mouthed her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars in an email to her former campaign manager Rachael Himsel.

In the email, Neal allegedly called Mariska Hargitay a “total b***h,” and said her co-stars were “awful people.”

Neal has denied she ever made those comments, telling Page Six: “There is no truth to this at all. Most of the people I’ve worked with are amazing, I love almost everyone I’ve ever worked with.”

She especially denied having spoken badly of Hargitay — her suspected nemesis.

“Mariska and I were not the closest, but that doesn’t mean we have any animosity towards each other, we’re still very supportive of each other. She’s a great mom, she’s great as Benson, she’s doing great charity work. I have never talked about the cast members like this, it’s salacious and untrue,” Neal said.

In the explosive lawsuit, Benn alleged he has tapes and recordings of Neal threatening to kill both him and their dog, Charlie.

In one tape, Neal is allegedly heard screaming: “I am going to kill you or I am going to sue the f–k out of you. I am going to make your life as miserable as you have made mine. The difference is, unlike me, you have nothing to lose. Because your life is this big. You have no friends. You have no family. You don’t have anything to lose. Nobody loves you. Me, I have already f***ing lost everything. I now have nothing to lose and I am going to take you down with me. Prick. That’s what you get for being a horrible, horrible person. That’s really what you are. You are a horrible person. What’s your cellphone password again? Oh … well done. Well done, JB, you’re so smart. You’re so good. You’re so open and friendly. Just fun. You’re a f–king prick. I f***ing hate you. Leave! Yeah! You know what? I am going to f***ing murder Charlie in front of you! I am going to kill him in front of you. Charlie, I’m going to kill you. I’m going to shoot you in the head in front of your daddy so your brains go all over him. Maybe, just maybe, then you can elicit some sort of f–king emotion from this f***ing android.”

Neal denied her ex’s claims in legal papers, but RadarOnline.com readers know the actress is currently suing Benn — whom she shares a $529,900 house with — for allegedly swindling her out of millions, abusing her physically and emotionally, and hurting their pets.

He has also denied any wrongdoing.