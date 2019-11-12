Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marriage From Hell! Kelsey Grammer Claims Ex-Wife Camille Threatened Divorce Day Of His Mother's Funeral ‘My third wife basically had an explosion,’ he reveals.

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about the of his dysfunctional marriage with his third wife Camille in a shocking new interview.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” he said of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The 64-year-old actor then revealed he knew the exact moment he wanted out of the relationship in a new interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

“A month after I had a heart attack my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something,” he noted.

“And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah blah, which we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome,” he continued.

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year I was done.”

Grammer then boasted about Camille’s replacement, his 38-year-old fourth wife Kayte Walsh, who he married in 2011.

According to the former Fraiser actor, Walsh has “a little more perspective” and is “wise” and a “whole person.”

“We are two individuals who have become a third identity…which is us together,” he said of their solid connection.

Meanwhile, Camille plans to return to RHOBH. Though she originally said show producers didn’t invite her back for Season 10, she’s since signed back on, ensuring the drama will continue between her and the rest of the cast.